Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Incursions into British waters from a Russian surveillance ship is worrying politicians and defence officials.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spy ship Yantar has been spotted loitering across the south coast and the English Channel, with Royal Navy ships being deployed on Monday to shadow her. Defence secretary John Healey told MPs that the UK is “stronger if its society is resilient” following the encroachments.

He added that British leaders could learn lessons from Sweden after its government issued brochures after preparing for war. Authorities in the Scandinavian nation distributed a pamphlet titled In Case Of Crisis Or War last year, which featured advice about seeking shelter during an air raid and “food that is filling, energy-rich and that can be stored safely at room temperature”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RFA Proteus monitoring Russian ship Yantar in November 2024. The Russian spy ship was spotted again in the south coast and English Channel, with HMS Tyne and HMS Somerset being deployed to shadow her. | Royal Navy/PA Wire

Mr Healey had earlier told the Commons that Russia was “the most pressing and immediate threat” to the country, but reassured MPs that Moscow was “dangerous but fundamentally weak”.

Dr Ben Spencer, chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Nordic Countries, said news the Yantar had entered UK waters twice over recent months was “concerning but of course not surprising”. He read the pamphlet’s title in Swedish – Om Krisen Eller Kriget Kommer – and asked: “Is it time for us to look into this?”

Mr Healey replied: “One of the benefits of all Nordic countries now being part of Nato, of the very close defence and security relationships we have with those countries is that we can indeed learn from each other. And not just the new before-Christmas approach that the Swedish have taken – the sense that a country is stronger if its society is resilient and if society is recognising that they may be under threat and ready to respond if required. I think there are certainly some lessons for us in the UK as we consider the future and we consider a rising level and complexity of threats that we may face in the years ahead.”

Sweden became a full member of Nato last year, a year after its neighbour Finland. Sir Julian Lewis, the Conservative MP for New Forest East, later said: “If (Vladimir) Putin’s Russia is the greatest threat to peace in Europe, the second greatest threat must be any American decision to turn its back on Nato.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Navy frigate HMS Somerset flanking Russian ship Yantar near UK waters, with Portsmouth-based ship HMS Tyne also deployed to keep her eyes on the vessel. | Royal Navy/PA Wire

Mr Healey replied that he did not expect the new Washington administration, led by US president Donald Trump, “to require any coaching on the threats from Russia or the threats from and around other parts of the world”. He continued: “I expect this administration to be one that takes defence and security seriously, and that recognises that a secure, free, openly trading Europe is in America’s very best interests.”

The Defence Secretary earlier said: “Russia remains the most pressing and immediate threat to Britain, and I want to assure the House and the British people that any threat will be met with strength and resolve.” He added P8 Poseidon and Rivet Joint aircraft would join a Nato operation to protect undersea cabling in the Baltic Sea, while the Yantar – “used for gathering intelligence and mapping the UK’s critical underwater infrastructure” – had been shadowed by Royal Navy vessels HMS Somerset and HMS Tyne.

Mr Healey said: “Russian aggression will not be tolerated at home or in Ukraine. It’s why one of the first acts of this Government was for the Prime Minister to launch the strategic defence review. It’s why the Government has increased defence spending next year by almost £3bn and why we will set a path to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP in the spring.

“This new era of the threat demands a new era for defence. Change is essential, not optional, and the Government is determined to meet the challenge, determined to deliver for defence. We will protect the homeland and our critical national infrastructure, and we will make Britain secure at home and strong abroad.”