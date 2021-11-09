Among the baked treats created by the crew during the Great British Bake Off Challenge were cookies.

Sailors on the Type-45 destroyer managed to raise £200 in just 30 minutes for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines charity.

In a post on Twitter, HMS Diamond’s official account wrote: ‘Standeasy cookies? Big shout out to AB (AWT) 'Myles' Tew for getting in the galley and showing off his bake off credentials for charity and @RoyalNavy sailors.

‘Over £200 raised in 30 mins for the excellent @RNRMC.

‘Get him in the tent with Paul and Prue!’

The Warrant Officer to the Royal Navy, WO1 Carl Steedman, congratulated the team by tweeting: ‘Massive BZ AB (AWT) Tew a fantastic effort shippers.’

The Type 45 Destroyer, HMS Diamond, near HMNB Portsmouth. Picture: Shaun Roster / SWNS.com

HMS Diamond is currently on deployment with HMS Queen Elizabeth as part of the carrier strike group, leaving Portsmouth at the start of May.

The Royal Navy's fleet flagship is on her maiden operational mission which has seen the 65,000 tonne warship travel to the Far East, visiting the likes of South Korea, Japan and many more.

The group is now travelling back and has been sailing through the Middle East, recently passing Oman.

This has not stopped crew members from raising money for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines charity though.

It offers lifelong financial and community support to Sailors, Marines and their families.

