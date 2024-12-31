Royal Navy: HMS Diamond sailors championed in New Year's Honours for fighting rebels in Red Sea - full list
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Personnel aboard the Portsmouth-based warship HMS Diamond have been recognised in the combined New Year and Operational Honours approved by King Charles III. Thirty-two men and women from across the Senior Service have been named, with nine officers and ratings specifically for operations in the Red Sea and Gulf of Yemen.
They have been singled out for their efforts in the line of fire of Iranian-backed Houthi rebels attacking merchant ships, or for directing operations to keep the shipping lane open between the Middle East and Mediterranean. Commander Pete Evans, who was Commanding Officer of HMS Diamond, oversaw the deployment where the Type 45 destroyer shoot down nine drones and a missile - using her Sea Viper missile system. She is currently at HMNB Portsmouth undergoing an extensive refit.
Cdr Evans has received an OBE for his leadership during the operation, where the destroyer was under constant threat of attack. He said the award belongs just as much to the 200 men and women under his command for their actions and resolve in testing circumstances.
“I’m incredibly proud of HMS Diamond’s ship’s company, who showed an incredible amount of professionalism and bravery in the Red Sea. It was their actions which kept the merchant mariners in the region safe,” he added. “We were told to stop merchant ships coming to harm and we definitely did that.”
Several former crew members aboard the destroyer have been recognised in the honours. Able Seaman Warfare Specialist M Winton was mentioned in dispatches for his actions - destroying an enemy drone with a 30mm cannon under the cover of darkness, at low altitude and with the destroyer moving at high speeds.
His actions saved the lives of several civilians on board a merchant ship. Commander Rich Kemp, Commanding Officer of HMS Richmond, also received an OBE for the frigate’s mission in the Red Sea. HMS Richmond relieved HMS Diamond while she resupplied and underwent maintenance in Gibraltar. Cdr Kemp sustained the ship in the conflict zone for 35 days, shooting down two attack drones.
For other operations, Commander David Armstrong was honoured for his 10-month spell as deputy commander of an international naval group in the Middle East. It is considered the most successful period of Combined Task Force 150, where 22 tonnes of illegal narcotics were seized by HMS Montrose, HMS Lancaster and other ships.
Cdr Armstrong, who is now in command of HMS Iron Duke, received the King’s Commendation for Valuable Service for “a consummate performance” during his stint in Bahrain, where he proved to be an outstanding diplomat “combined with his ability to bring the best out of the team”. Commander Teilo Elliot-Smith received an OBE for his work as Commanding officer of HMS Tamar.
He laid the foundation for the ship’s ongoing long-term mission to Asia and the Far East, with the Royal Navy maintaining a presence in the region before HMS Prince of Wales’ deployment in 2025. The contribution of Cdr Elliot-Smith, and of the ship’s company, are described as “immeasurable”.
Combined New Year and Operational Honours full list
KNIGHT COMMANDER OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH (KCB)
Vice Admiral Martin J Connell CBE
General G Jenkins CB OBE
COMPANION IN THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH (CB)
Rear Admiral Tom E Manson OBE
Rear Admiral Jude H Terry OBE
COMMANDER IN THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (CBE)
Captain Ben S Haskins OBE
Surgeon Commodore Jason Smith KHP
OFFICER IN THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)
Commander Charlie A Collins
Captain Stu Crombie
Commander Teilo J Elliot-Smith
Captain David A Gillett
Commander Pete A Evans
Commander Rich L Kemp
MEMBER OF THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (MBE)
Lieutenant Commander John R E Gabb
Chief Petty Officer Warfare Specialist (Tactical Submarines) Russell E Green
Leading Hand (Intelligence) Chloe N R MacDonald
Warrant Officer 1 Nicholas A T Ollive RM
Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering Submarines) David Smee
Lieutenant Colonel (Volunteer Cadet Corps) Christopher R Spratt
Commander Rob Steadman
Lieutenant Commander Charles A G Thornton
ROYAL RED CROSS – ASSOCIATE (ARRC)
Lieutenant Commander Kim Cockcroft Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service
KING’S VOLUNTEER RESERVE MEDAL (KVRM)
Captain Paul T Hill RD Royal Naval Reserve
DISTINGUISHED SERVICE ORDER (DSO)
Colonel Al S Carns RM OBE MC MP
MENTION IN DISPATCHES (MiD)
Lieutenant Commander Matt P Johnson
Lieutenant Commander Daniel Owen-Hughes
Able Seaman Warfare Specialist (Abovewater Warfare Weapons) M Winton
KING’S COMMENDATION FOR VALUABLE SERVICE
Commander David M Armstrong
Lieutenant Commander James P Bradshaw
Petty Officer Warfare Specialist (Above Water Warfare Tactical) Reuben C Homewood
Lieutenant Nikolai E P L’Vov-Basirov
Lieutenant Matt R Poxon
Lieutenant Commander Katie Romanowska Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service
MERITORIOUS SERVICE MEDAL – DECEMBER 2024
Warrant Officer 1 (Exec) S J Baker
Warrant Officer 1 WS (Submarines) P I Brooke
Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering Submarines) W J Burt
Warrant Officer 1 Warfare Specialist (Above Water Warfare Tactical) W J Cook
Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) B M Cooper
Warrant Officer 1 Warfare Specialist (Above Water Warfare Tactical) A Crawford
Warrant Officer 1 (Diver) K E Fenwick QGM
Chief Engineering Technician (Weapon Engineering) G L Flowers
Warrant Officer 1 (Exec) J P Garvey
Chief Petty Officer (Air Engineering Technician) S B D Gavin
Warrant Officer 1 (Air Engineering Technician) D M Haseltine
Warrant Officer 1 (Exec) D Hemmings
Warrant Officer 2 J D A Hill Royal Marines
Lieutenant A Hurley Royal Navy
Chief Petty Officer (Aircrewman) P J Hutton
Chief Petty Officer (Diver) M E Jacobs
Chief Petty Officer (Int) A E Morton
Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering Submarines) R S O’Callaghan
Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) D A Rogers
Warrant Officer 1 N R Shutt Royal Marines
Warrant Officer 2 Air Engineering Technician (Avionics) D Stanley
Warrant Officer 1 (Diver) R J Walker
Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) G M Wilson
Joint Commander’s Commendation
Major T C Arkell Royal Marines
Lieutenant Commander J W Cuddeford
Lieutenant Commander D M Gell
Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) M Maiden
Lieutenant Commander J Murray
Sergeant R Stewart Royal Marines
Lieutenant Commander D Thomson
Joint Commander’s Team Commendation
HMS Lancaster RM Boarding Team
HMS Lancaster Starboard Electronic Warfare Sub-department
Land Commander’s Commendation
Commander E Bingham Royal Naval Reserve
First Sea Lord’s Commendation
Chief Petty Officer (Coxswain) A Bullingham
Warrant Officer 2 (Cryptologic Technician) L Bugby
Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) J Coppock
Warrant Officer 2 (Police) P Faulkner
Chief Petty Officer (Survival Equipment Technician) S Holland
Mr Simon Kyte
Leading (Diver) C Millington
Captain D Price Royal Marines
Commander D Slattery
Petty Officer (Cryptologic Technician) C Storey
Surgeon Lieutenant H Sutton
Colour Sergeant T Wallace Royal Marines
Lieutenant Commander T Wilson
Royal Navy Commendation
Lieutenant Commander C Boucher
Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Weapons Engineering) C Cartwright
Lieutenant J Cowell
Leading Engineering Technician (Communications Information Systems) E Dart
Mrs Abigail Faulkner
Lieutenant Commander L Funnell
Lieutenant Commander A Hall
Lieutenant C Ivill
Chief Officer S Jordan Royal Fleet Auxiliary
Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) C King
Lieutenant P Massey
Captain C McGinley Royal Marines Reserve
Warrant Officer 2 (Aircrewman) P Rudd
Lieutenant Colonel A Sandiford Royal Marines
Leading Logistician (Supply Chain) A Stacey
Second Officer E Walters Royal Fleet Auxiliary
Colour Sergeant R Williams Royal Marines
Major M Woodward Royal Engineers
Royal Navy Team Commendations
Royal Marine Reserve Force Development Team
814 Naval Air Squadron
Chief of Joint Operations Commendation
Lieutenant Commander S A H Wood
Commander UK Strategic Command Commendation
Lieutenant Commander S Williams
Vice Chief of Defence Staff Commendation
Major D S Johnston Royal Marines
Commander Field Army Commendation
Colour Sergeant D J Sykes Royal Marines
AOC 22 Group Commendations
Petty Officer Physical Trainer J Collin
Lieutenant Commander M H Win, Royal New Zealand Navy
Air and Space Commander and Air Member for Operations Commendation
Petty Officer Physical Trainer A Snowdon
Commander JAC Commendations:
Petty Officer (Naval Airman (Aircraft Handler)) S A Ashcroft
Lieutenant C Etheridge
Chief Petty Officer (Air Engineering Technician) W Guthrie
Chief Petty Officer (Air Engineering Technician) P Hillman
Chief Petty Officer (Air Engineering Technician) R B Hunter
Lieutenant Commander D J Inglis
Corporal N J O’Connell
Lieutenant Commander A M Rasor
Lieutenant E A G Riley
Chief Petty Officer (Air Engineering Technician) Y Starkey
Mr T Tatler
Commander JAC Team Commendations:
847 NAS Deployed Support Section, Ex Steadfast Defender
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.