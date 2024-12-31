Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Battle-hardened sailors who shot down missiles and drones in the Red Sea have been championed in the New Year’s Honours list.

Personnel aboard the Portsmouth-based warship HMS Diamond have been recognised in the combined New Year and Operational Honours approved by King Charles III. Thirty-two men and women from across the Senior Service have been named, with nine officers and ratings specifically for operations in the Red Sea and Gulf of Yemen.

They have been singled out for their efforts in the line of fire of Iranian-backed Houthi rebels attacking merchant ships, or for directing operations to keep the shipping lane open between the Middle East and Mediterranean. Commander Pete Evans, who was Commanding Officer of HMS Diamond, oversaw the deployment where the Type 45 destroyer shoot down nine drones and a missile - using her Sea Viper missile system. She is currently at HMNB Portsmouth undergoing an extensive refit.

Sailors aboard Portsmouth-based destroyer HMS Diamond have been championed in the New Year's honours list. Pictured: Commander Pete Evans on the bridge of HMS Diamond in the Red Sea. | Royal Navy

Cdr Evans has received an OBE for his leadership during the operation, where the destroyer was under constant threat of attack. He said the award belongs just as much to the 200 men and women under his command for their actions and resolve in testing circumstances.

“I’m incredibly proud of HMS Diamond’s ship’s company, who showed an incredible amount of professionalism and bravery in the Red Sea. It was their actions which kept the merchant mariners in the region safe,” he added. “We were told to stop merchant ships coming to harm and we definitely did that.”

Several former crew members aboard the destroyer have been recognised in the honours. Able Seaman Warfare Specialist M Winton was mentioned in dispatches for his actions - destroying an enemy drone with a 30mm cannon under the cover of darkness, at low altitude and with the destroyer moving at high speeds.

Cdr Pete Evans and Sub Lt James on HMS Diamonds bridge watch a Sea Viper missile intercept an incoming drone. | Royal Navy

His actions saved the lives of several civilians on board a merchant ship. Commander Rich Kemp, Commanding Officer of HMS Richmond, also received an OBE for the frigate’s mission in the Red Sea. HMS Richmond relieved HMS Diamond while she resupplied and underwent maintenance in Gibraltar. Cdr Kemp sustained the ship in the conflict zone for 35 days, shooting down two attack drones.

For other operations, Commander David Armstrong was honoured for his 10-month spell as deputy commander of an international naval group in the Middle East. It is considered the most successful period of Combined Task Force 150, where 22 tonnes of illegal narcotics were seized by HMS Montrose, HMS Lancaster and other ships.

Cdr Armstrong, who is now in command of HMS Iron Duke, received the King’s Commendation for Valuable Service for “a consummate performance” during his stint in Bahrain, where he proved to be an outstanding diplomat “combined with his ability to bring the best out of the team”. Commander Teilo Elliot-Smith received an OBE for his work as Commanding officer of HMS Tamar.

Commander David Armstrong front second from right deputy commander of the staff of CTF 150. | Royal Navy

He laid the foundation for the ship’s ongoing long-term mission to Asia and the Far East, with the Royal Navy maintaining a presence in the region before HMS Prince of Wales’ deployment in 2025. The contribution of Cdr Elliot-Smith, and of the ship’s company, are described as “immeasurable”.

Combined New Year and Operational Honours full list

KNIGHT COMMANDER OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH (KCB)

Vice Admiral Martin J Connell CBE

General G Jenkins CB OBE

COMPANION IN THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH (CB)

Rear Admiral Tom E Manson OBE

Rear Admiral Jude H Terry OBE

COMMANDER IN THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (CBE)

Captain Ben S Haskins OBE

Surgeon Commodore Jason Smith KHP

OFFICER IN THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)

Commander Charlie A Collins

Captain Stu Crombie

Commander Teilo J Elliot-Smith

Captain David A Gillett

Commander Pete A Evans

Commander Rich L Kemp

MEMBER OF THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (MBE)

Lieutenant Commander John R E Gabb

Chief Petty Officer Warfare Specialist (Tactical Submarines) Russell E Green

Leading Hand (Intelligence) Chloe N R MacDonald

Warrant Officer 1 Nicholas A T Ollive RM

Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering Submarines) David Smee

Lieutenant Colonel (Volunteer Cadet Corps) Christopher R Spratt

Commander Rob Steadman

Lieutenant Commander Charles A G Thornton

ROYAL RED CROSS – ASSOCIATE (ARRC)

Lieutenant Commander Kim Cockcroft Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service

KING’S VOLUNTEER RESERVE MEDAL (KVRM)

Captain Paul T Hill RD Royal Naval Reserve

DISTINGUISHED SERVICE ORDER (DSO)

Colonel Al S Carns RM OBE MC MP

MENTION IN DISPATCHES (MiD)

Lieutenant Commander Matt P Johnson

Lieutenant Commander Daniel Owen-Hughes

Able Seaman Warfare Specialist (Abovewater Warfare Weapons) M Winton

KING’S COMMENDATION FOR VALUABLE SERVICE

Commander David M Armstrong

Lieutenant Commander James P Bradshaw

Petty Officer Warfare Specialist (Above Water Warfare Tactical) Reuben C Homewood

Lieutenant Nikolai E P L’Vov-Basirov

Lieutenant Matt R Poxon

Lieutenant Commander Katie Romanowska Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service

MERITORIOUS SERVICE MEDAL – DECEMBER 2024

Warrant Officer 1 (Exec) S J Baker

Warrant Officer 1 WS (Submarines) P I Brooke

Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering Submarines) W J Burt

Warrant Officer 1 Warfare Specialist (Above Water Warfare Tactical) W J Cook

Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) B M Cooper

Warrant Officer 1 Warfare Specialist (Above Water Warfare Tactical) A Crawford

Warrant Officer 1 (Diver) K E Fenwick QGM

Chief Engineering Technician (Weapon Engineering) G L Flowers

Warrant Officer 1 (Exec) J P Garvey

Chief Petty Officer (Air Engineering Technician) S B D Gavin

Warrant Officer 1 (Air Engineering Technician) D M Haseltine

Warrant Officer 1 (Exec) D Hemmings

Warrant Officer 2 J D A Hill Royal Marines

Lieutenant A Hurley Royal Navy

Chief Petty Officer (Aircrewman) P J Hutton

Chief Petty Officer (Diver) M E Jacobs

Chief Petty Officer (Int) A E Morton

Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering Submarines) R S O’Callaghan

Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) D A Rogers

Warrant Officer 1 N R Shutt Royal Marines

Warrant Officer 2 Air Engineering Technician (Avionics) D Stanley

Warrant Officer 1 (Diver) R J Walker

Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) G M Wilson

Joint Commander’s Commendation

Major T C Arkell Royal Marines

Lieutenant Commander J W Cuddeford

Lieutenant Commander D M Gell

Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) M Maiden

Lieutenant Commander J Murray

Sergeant R Stewart Royal Marines

Lieutenant Commander D Thomson

Joint Commander’s Team Commendation

HMS Lancaster RM Boarding Team

HMS Lancaster Starboard Electronic Warfare Sub-department

Land Commander’s Commendation

Commander E Bingham Royal Naval Reserve

First Sea Lord’s Commendation

Chief Petty Officer (Coxswain) A Bullingham

Warrant Officer 2 (Cryptologic Technician) L Bugby

Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) J Coppock

Warrant Officer 2 (Police) P Faulkner

Chief Petty Officer (Survival Equipment Technician) S Holland

Mr Simon Kyte

Leading (Diver) C Millington

Captain D Price Royal Marines

Commander D Slattery

Petty Officer (Cryptologic Technician) C Storey

Surgeon Lieutenant H Sutton

Colour Sergeant T Wallace Royal Marines

Lieutenant Commander T Wilson

Royal Navy Commendation

Lieutenant Commander C Boucher

Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Weapons Engineering) C Cartwright

Lieutenant J Cowell

Leading Engineering Technician (Communications Information Systems) E Dart

Mrs Abigail Faulkner

Lieutenant Commander L Funnell

Lieutenant Commander A Hall

Lieutenant C Ivill

Chief Officer S Jordan Royal Fleet Auxiliary

Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) C King

Lieutenant P Massey

Captain C McGinley Royal Marines Reserve

Warrant Officer 2 (Aircrewman) P Rudd

Lieutenant Colonel A Sandiford Royal Marines

Leading Logistician (Supply Chain) A Stacey

Second Officer E Walters Royal Fleet Auxiliary

Colour Sergeant R Williams Royal Marines

Major M Woodward Royal Engineers

Royal Navy Team Commendations

Royal Marine Reserve Force Development Team

814 Naval Air Squadron

Chief of Joint Operations Commendation

Lieutenant Commander S A H Wood

Commander UK Strategic Command Commendation

Lieutenant Commander S Williams

Vice Chief of Defence Staff Commendation

Major D S Johnston Royal Marines

Commander Field Army Commendation

Colour Sergeant D J Sykes Royal Marines

AOC 22 Group Commendations

Petty Officer Physical Trainer J Collin

Lieutenant Commander M H Win, Royal New Zealand Navy

Air and Space Commander and Air Member for Operations Commendation

Petty Officer Physical Trainer A Snowdon

Commander JAC Commendations:

Petty Officer (Naval Airman (Aircraft Handler)) S A Ashcroft

Lieutenant C Etheridge

Chief Petty Officer (Air Engineering Technician) W Guthrie

Chief Petty Officer (Air Engineering Technician) P Hillman

Chief Petty Officer (Air Engineering Technician) R B Hunter

Lieutenant Commander D J Inglis

Corporal N J O’Connell

Lieutenant Commander A M Rasor

Lieutenant E A G Riley

Chief Petty Officer (Air Engineering Technician) Y Starkey

Mr T Tatler

Commander JAC Team Commendations:

847 NAS Deployed Support Section, Ex Steadfast Defender