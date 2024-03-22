Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The national publication said the British servicemen were each arrested on three separate occasions. They added that one sailor was tasered on Monday night (March 18). The Daily Mirror, who made the initial report, said the sailor is facing charges of being drunk in public and allegedly injuring two local police officers in Rotterdam City Centre, and will subsequently go through the Dutch court system. The national tabloid said other UK sailors may have been involved in the confrontation, but were not arrested.

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales setting sail from Portsmouth Harbour, embarking to lead the UK Carrier Strike Group on Exercise Steadfast Defender. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The second Royal Navy man was detained on the same evening from Monday to Tuesday, and is being held by UK military police. He has been charged with being drunk and in possession of a suspected “hard drug, possibly cocaine”, Dutch Military Police said. Local military police sources told the Daily Mirror that the suspected hard drug is being tested.

Both the first two incident are separate, with the second man currently in custody with Royal Navy Police on HMS Prince of Wales; he's expected to go through the British court system. The third sailor was arrested on Wednesday (March 20) on suspicion of being drunk in the city centre, and failing to produce an ID card. The man was released without charge, but force to pay a fine. He has resumed his post on the aircraft carrier.