Royal Navy: The King presents the Navy with new Colours in historic ceremony

The King has presented the Royal Navy with new Colours – the most sacred standard in the Naval Service.

By Kelly Brown
Published 28th Apr 2023, 00:15 BST- 2 min read

In an historic ceremony at Buckingham Palace on April 27, a unique flag – bearing the King’s Royal Cypher and touched by his hand – was entrusted to the Royal Navy by King Charles III.

A 56-strong Naval Guard of Honour, comprising three officers, one warrant officer and 52 ranks and rates, accompanied by musicians, including the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth, attended the 45-minute ceremony.

The King’s Colour replaces the flag His Majesty’s late mother presented to the Senior Service two decades ago. It features the sovereign’s monogram featuring the initials of their name and title, rex (king), alongside a representation of the crown.

The presentation of the new ColoursThe presentation of the new Colours
The old Colours were marched off before The King and Queen Consort arrived at the North Lawn of Buckingham Palace’s garden where Royal Navy personnel, The King’s Company of the Grenadier Guards and The King’s Colour Squadron of the Royal Air Force assembled, alongside His Majesty’s Band of the Royal Marines Portsmouth and the Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment.

Following a Royal Salute and the National Anthem, the three Colours were blessed by the Bishop of the Forces, Hugh Nelson, in the presence of First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key and Chaplain of the Fleet The Reverend Andrew Hillier, the respective heads and senior chaplains of the Army and RAF, and Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.

The King then presented the new Colours, followed by a final Royal Salute and the march off of the parade.

His Majesty’s Band of the Royal Marines Portsmouth and the Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment played at the ceremonyHis Majesty’s Band of the Royal Marines Portsmouth and the Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment played at the ceremony
King Charles II at the ceremonyKing Charles II at the ceremony
