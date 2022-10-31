Defence minister Andrew Murrison said he was ‘concerned’ by reports of bullying, sexual assault and harassment, adding the allegations ‘are and will be taken extremely seriously’.

NOW READ: Thief who smeared poo over police cell and hassled prison officers is jailed

He told MPs: ‘Any activity which falls short of the highest standards of the Royal Navy is totally unacceptable and not a true reflection of what life should be. Sexual assault and harassment has no place in the Royal Navy and it will not be tolerated.

HMS Ambush, one of the Royal Navy's nuclear-powered attack submarines in the Astute class

‘The First Sea Lord has directed a formal investigation into these allegations and this commenced on October 24. This independent investigating team, being led by a senior female officer, will thoroughly examine the allegations and report back very soon.

‘It is understood the named individual has agreed to meet the investigating team to provide her account. While this investigation will review specific allegations, defence will also review the culture of the submarine community and report to ministers in due course.’

Mr Murrison added: ‘Anyone who is found culpable will be held accountable for their actions, regardless of their rank and their status.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Defence Committee and secured an urgent question on the allegations, said it was ‘deeply concerning’ to see more reports of inappropriate behaviour against women in the Royal Navy.

Mr Ellwood welcomed the new investigation but told the Commons: ‘This is another investigation, only three years ago the MoD (Ministry of Defence) was obliged to commission its own study, the so-called Wigston review, which admitted unacceptable levels of behaviour and sub-optimal systems for dealing with it.’

He highlighted work by his committee which exposed bullying, harassment and sexual abuse experienced by women, adding the chain of command should be removed from the complaints of a sexual nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ellwood added: ‘To be fair, the majority leave with a positive view of their time in uniform. But this is about a few personnel that bring the service into disrepute, it’s about a systematic failure of a chain of command, the MoD must now accept its role and prioritise putting this right.”

Mr Murrison said he would examine the Defence Committee’s report which Mr Ellwood raised, and he noted the MoD has already accepted the ‘great majority’ of it.

Shadow armed forces minister Luke Pollard said ‘these claims of abuse are extremely serious and must be thoroughly investigated and those responsible must be held accountable’.

He said: ‘But these reports lift the lid on a culture of abuse and cover up in our Armed Forces where in far too many cases victims are unable to raise their experiences within the chain of command.’

Advertisement Hide Ad