The number of “military useful” British vessels has declined dramatically, according to government statistics.

The UK has seen the numbers fall from 841 in 2009 to 495 in 2023 – a decline of 41.14 per cent over 14 years. Details of the decline were revealed in the government’s UK armed forces equipment and formations report.

“Military useful” vessels are civilian ships that can be requisitioned under the ship taken up from trade (STUFT) protocol to support the armed forces. Ships are often used in this manner for national defence and emergency response operations.

Pictured: RFA Proteus alongside HMS Belfast in London, on Monday 9th October 2023. RFA Proteus was purchased by the Royal Navy and converted into a surveillance ship. Picture: Petty Officer Joel Rouse.

The 2023 data includes passenger vessels, tankers, and dry cargo merchant ships. The UK Defence Journal broke down the data even further, with one of the sharpest declines being seen in the 2016 report – where there were 701 “military useful” ships.

This continued to fall to 532 in 2021 and 495 in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, there was a significant reduction in chemical tankers and container ships. George Allison in the UK Defence Journal said the reasons behind the decline in these vessels include a reduction in the number of ships being registered under the British flag and older ships being scrapped rather than being maintained.

There is historical precedence of civilian ships being drafted into military operations. Britain requisitioned ships during the Falklands War in 1982 and the Suez Crisis in 1952.