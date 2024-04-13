Royal Navy: Portsmouth ship HMS Smiter gets new Commanding Officer following major refit to improve speed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lieutenant Samuel Charleston has taken leadership of HMS Smiter. He replaced previous Commanding Officer Lieutenant Beth Humby on March 26. His appointment comes just in time for a deployment this summer.
The ship’s X account reported: “ Lt Samuel Charleston RN assumed command of HMS Smiter taking over from Lt Beth Humby RN. Sam joins the ship as she returns from refit and prepares for an exciting summer deployment. Fair winds and following seas Beth in your next assignment.”
Lt Humby was in the leadership role between since October 2022. She will now join the Plymouth-base Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond as a Navigation Officer.
A Defence Equipment & Support spokesperson at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the patrol vessel underwent a £68,550 refit, which took place over a five week period. They added: “HMS Smiter was in a relatively good state. The only upgrade was the new propspeed, the remainder of effort was just restoration of the normal wear and tear, renewing the engine lagging and restoring the treadmaster anti-slip deck paint being the big ones.”
The spokesperson said the propspeed is a new antifoul which is being used on the hull for better hydrodynamics, which can add one or two knots of speed. The Royal Navy gave no further details on the future deployment for security reasons.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.