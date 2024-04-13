Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lieutenant Samuel Charleston has taken leadership of HMS Smiter. He replaced previous Commanding Officer Lieutenant Beth Humby on March 26. His appointment comes just in time for a deployment this summer.

The ship’s X account reported: “ Lt Samuel Charleston RN assumed command of HMS Smiter taking over from Lt Beth Humby RN. Sam joins the ship as she returns from refit and prepares for an exciting summer deployment. Fair winds and following seas Beth in your next assignment.”

HMS Smiter has a new Commanding Officer following a major refit. From L to R: Former CO, Lt Beth Humby RN, and new CO Lt Samuel Charleston RN. Picture: HMS Smiter

Lt Humby was in the leadership role between since October 2022. She will now join the Plymouth-base Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond as a Navigation Officer.

A Defence Equipment & Support spokesperson at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the patrol vessel underwent a £68,550 refit, which took place over a five week period. They added: “HMS Smiter was in a relatively good state. The only upgrade was the new propspeed, the remainder of effort was just restoration of the normal wear and tear, renewing the engine lagging and restoring the treadmaster anti-slip deck paint being the big ones.”