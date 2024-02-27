Royal Navy: Type 31 warship HMS Venturer finds new home as frigate becomes affiliated with Essex
HMS Venturer has been bound to the county, with residents having a ship to call their own for the first time in 30 years. The ship is currently under construction in Scotland, with parts of the vessel being created in Portsmouth. She is now linked to more than 1.8m people.
Warships are granted affiliations with towns, cities or boroughs - with ships occasionally being handed to counties such as HMS Kent. The link with Essex was born from initial inquiries from community leaders in Southend-on-Sea. Commander Chris Cozens, the frigate’s Senior Naval Officer, said: "It is wonderful that HMS Venturer is affiliated with the County of Essex. The rich naval and maritime history combined with its modern outlook is a fitting choice for a 'Next Generation Frigate' We both share a focus on community outreach, linking the sea to Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths and industry to benefit our national prosperity.”
HMS Ashanti was previously linked to Southend until the end of active duties in 1980. Minesweeper HMS Orwell enjoyed ties with Harwich, which served as a key naval base through both world wars. Essex County Council Leader Councillor Kevin Bentley said: "I am proud to call HMS Venturer part of Essex as it adds a new chapter to our county’s deep naval history. With the threats the UK is facing around the globe, it is more important than ever that we strengthen our ties with the Royal Navy and show our support for its brave Servicemen and women. We look forward to seeing HMS Venturer embark on her maiden voyage.”
HMS Venturer is the first of five Inspiration-class frigates being built on the Forth by Babcock - with ships being named in honour of previous vessels. In Venturer’s case, she’s named after a WW2 submarine which made history as the first sub to sink another sub while both were submerged. Her modern-day successor will perform duties globally and is expected to last for over a quarter of a century of active duty. She will have a crew of 115 sailors, with capacity for 70 more personnel. Her and her sister ships are designed for wide-ranging operations including maritime security patrols, escorting HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales and operating alongside UK allies.