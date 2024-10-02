Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Portsmouth-based Royal Navy vessels were seen disrupting the movements of European vessels over several days.

HMS Exploit and HMS Blazer were deployed to North Sea and were seen off the coast of Flanders, Belgium. The Royal Navy said they were tasked with “causing havoc in the North Sea” during a “multi-national mine-hunting exercise”.

The force added that were “invited to play the bad guys” - tasked with upsetting the peaceful efforts of minehunters dive teams trying to find underwater explosive devices. Both ships belong to the Portsmouth-based Coastal Forces Squadron, with the Archer-class vessels being used on more forward deployments.

HMS Exploit and HMS Blazer, two Portsmouth ships, have been seen "causing havoc" in the North Sea and disrupting European ships. | Royal Navy

This has included supporting Royal Navy/Royal Marine operations in the Arctic, Scandinavia and Baltic, from developing tactics to deal with fast attack craft to serving as launchpads for aerial and underwater drones. HMS Exploit and Blazer were two of the seven vessels committed to Exercise Sandy Coast, which is run annually across the Belgian or Dutch coast.

A Belgian sailor with a heavy machine-gun watches as HMS Exploit charges past his minehunter. HMS Exploit and HMS Blazer, two Portsmouth ships, have been seen "causing havoc" in the North Sea and disrupting European ships. | Royal Navy

Minehunters from Belgium, France, The Netherlands and Estonia shared their knowledge to try and find underwater explosives better, while rendering them safe in some of Europe’s busiest waters. The Royal Navy said the multinational force was able to neutralise 11 explosive devices over the course of the 12-day workout, with the P2000s “unable to upset the apple cart”.

HMS Exploit’s Commanding Officer Lieutenant Cameron Osborn said: “This was the first time the Royal Navy has been involved in exercise Sandy Coast – but not the last. Future Sandy Coasts will act as a springboard for the development of the Coastal Forces Squadron and Mine Threat Exploitation Group’s liaison whilst working with our NATO partners.”

Lieutenant Aaron Paul, HMS Blazer’s Commanding Officer, added: “It’s always good to have further opportunities to develop the Future Coastal Forces Concept. By working alongside mine hunting teams we can build our own squadron knowledge as well as identify further opportunities for P2000 to be used as both training and operational assets to the RN.”