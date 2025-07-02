13 Royal Navy ships we have loved and lost over the years that have been sold or scrapped

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 13:50 BST

It is always a sad moment when a ship ceases to serve the Royal Navy.

Each vessel that flies the UK flag will have great affinity from those who served on them and the general public.

With the Royal Navy continuing to modernise and implement new capabilities, we will be saying more heartfelt goodbyes to those that came before. Large crowds gather to see them leave Portsmouth for the last time.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) often sells ships to over countries if they are functional, with many requiring restoration before being handed over. This is to try and reduce ongoing costs.

Some of the ships sold or donated to other nations have been seen sailing around Portsmouth. Many of them however are sold to recycling yards to be scrapped, primarily in Turkey.

Here are a few ships which have been scrapped or sold in recent years.

The Landing Platform Helicopter was decommissioned at a ceremony on March 27, 2018, with the late Queen Elizabeth II attending the ceremony. The warship was sold to Brazil.

1. HMS Ocean

The Landing Platform Helicopter was decommissioned at a ceremony on March 27, 2018, with the late Queen Elizabeth II attending the ceremony. The warship was sold to Brazil. | Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool /Getty Images

The last sighting of Falklands War destroyer HMS Bristol leaving Portsmouth on June 11. She was sold to Turkey to be scrapped.

2. HMS Bristol

The last sighting of Falklands War destroyer HMS Bristol leaving Portsmouth on June 11. She was sold to Turkey to be scrapped. | Geofrey Marshal

HMS Monmouth left Portsmouth for the final time on April 3 after she was sold to Turkey to be scrapped.

3. HMS Monmouth

HMS Monmouth left Portsmouth for the final time on April 3 after she was sold to Turkey to be scrapped. | David Fricker

The Duke-class Type 23 frigate was decommissioned in May 2024. According to the UK Defence Journal, she was sold to BAE Systems to support apprentice shipbuilders with her training.

4. HMS Argyll

The Duke-class Type 23 frigate was decommissioned in May 2024. According to the UK Defence Journal, she was sold to BAE Systems to support apprentice shipbuilders with her training. | Royal Navy

