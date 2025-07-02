Each vessel that flies the UK flag will have great affinity from those who served on them and the general public.

With the Royal Navy continuing to modernise and implement new capabilities, we will be saying more heartfelt goodbyes to those that came before. Large crowds gather to see them leave Portsmouth for the last time.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) often sells ships to over countries if they are functional, with many requiring restoration before being handed over. This is to try and reduce ongoing costs.

Some of the ships sold or donated to other nations have been seen sailing around Portsmouth. Many of them however are sold to recycling yards to be scrapped, primarily in Turkey.

Here are a few ships which have been scrapped or sold in recent years.

1 . HMS Ocean The Landing Platform Helicopter was decommissioned at a ceremony on March 27, 2018, with the late Queen Elizabeth II attending the ceremony. The warship was sold to Brazil. | Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool /Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . HMS Bristol The last sighting of Falklands War destroyer HMS Bristol leaving Portsmouth on June 11. She was sold to Turkey to be scrapped. | Geofrey Marshal Photo Sales

3 . HMS Monmouth HMS Monmouth left Portsmouth for the final time on April 3 after she was sold to Turkey to be scrapped. | David Fricker Photo Sales