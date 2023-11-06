Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two naval vessels from South Korea arrived at His Majesty’s Naval Base to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War. Training ship ROKS HANSANDO and combat support ship ROKS HWACHEON both entered the Solent as part of the ROK Navy Cruise Training Task Group (CTTG).

Commodore John Voyce OBE, Naval Base Commander of HMNB Portsmouth said: “I was so pleased to welcome our Korean allies to Portsmouth on Saturday and for them the use Portsmouth Naval Base as their base port for the weekend. Their visit was a huge success and we hope they enjoyed their time in the city as much as we enjoyed hosting them. We would be honoured to host the Republic of Korea Navy again soon.”

Portsmouth Dockyard. Picture: LA(PHOT) Paul A'Barrow

Saturday also marked the 140th anniversary of the UK’s diplomatic relationship with South Korea. The CTTG has a combined crew of 460 personnel.

Portsmouth Naval Base was the sixth port of call for the Korean task group, out of 14 port visits in 13 countries across 141 days. During that time, they will travel 30,000 nautical miles – which is roughly 1.5 times the circumference of the Earth.