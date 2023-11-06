News you can trust since 1877
Royal Navy: South Korean naval task group visit Portsmouth to mark 70th anniversary Korean War end

Royal Navy personnel welcomed some special visitors to Portsmouth as part of a diplomatic mission.
By Freddie Webb
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:42 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 14:42 GMT
Two naval vessels from South Korea arrived at His Majesty’s Naval Base to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War. Training ship ROKS HANSANDO and combat support ship ROKS HWACHEON both entered the Solent as part of the ROK Navy Cruise Training Task Group (CTTG).

Commodore John Voyce OBE, Naval Base Commander of HMNB Portsmouth said: “I was so pleased to welcome our Korean allies to Portsmouth on Saturday and for them the use Portsmouth Naval Base as their base port for the weekend. Their visit was a huge success and we hope they enjoyed their time in the city as much as we enjoyed hosting them. We would be honoured to host the Republic of Korea Navy again soon.”

Portsmouth Dockyard. Picture: LA(PHOT) Paul A'BarrowPortsmouth Dockyard. Picture: LA(PHOT) Paul A'Barrow
Saturday also marked the 140th anniversary of the UK’s diplomatic relationship with South Korea. The CTTG has a combined crew of 460 personnel.

Portsmouth Naval Base was the sixth port of call for the Korean task group, out of 14 port visits in 13 countries across 141 days. During that time, they will travel 30,000 nautical miles – which is roughly 1.5 times the circumference of the Earth.

During their time on the south coast the ship’s, the ship’s companies toured the naval base and hosted senior Royal Navy officers and veterans at a, exhibition and official reception. Their cultural performance team, consisting of the CTTG Navy Band, the Honor Guard, and the Taekwondo Demonstration Team, also conducted a performance for veterans and students in London.

