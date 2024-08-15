Royal Navy: HMS Dagger "challenges incursion" of Spanish ship ESPS Rayo that sailed into Gibraltar waters
GBC - Gibraltar’s public broadcasting service - reported that ESPS Rayo was seen in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters on Tuesday evening. Pictures were shared on social media which appeared to show HMS Dagger monitoring the Spanish vessel and taking it further out to sea.
The Convent said: “The Royal Navy challenged an incursion and escorted a Spanish navy vessel out of British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.
“The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) makes formal diplomatic representation to Spain where appropriate. Incursions are a violation of UK sovereignty, not a threat to it.”
One resident told a GBC reporter that he saw the warship at roughly 7pm, passing by the beach and being quite close to the shoreline. Another added HMS Dagger stopped the Spanish warship from getting closer to the beach. Both HMS Dagger and HMS Cutlass are tasked with patrolling British Gibraltar Territorial Waters and are based at HMNB GIbraltar.