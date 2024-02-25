Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ESPS Patino, a replenishment oiler, left Portsmouth Harbour at 7.00am this morning.

ESPS Patino arriving into Portsmouth on February 20.

The vessel arrived in the Solent on Monday, February 19, and was escorted into Portsmouth Harbour at 8.30am. She was followed in the evening by ESPS Álvaro de Bazán, an air defence frigate, who will be escorted in at 9.20pm. ESPS Santa Maria, which arrived on Wednesday, February 21, left the city at 10.30am, ESPS Álvaro de Bazán departed at 12.30pm this afternoon, while ESPS Reina Sophia is due to set sail at 2.30pm.

Naval vessels from several countries including Spain, Italy and the USA, have all stopped off in Portsmouth as part of a trip to the North Sea.

ESPS Santa Maria.