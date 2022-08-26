Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £3.2bn aircraft carrier was due to set sail from the city just after 12pm on Friday, departing for sea exercises due to last until the end of December.

But now crew members’ family and Royal Navy personnel at the Round Tower in Old Portsmouth report that the sailing has been pushed back due to a technical fault.

Family members have been told the fault has now been rectified - but the ship is waiting for civil authorities to give the OK for its departure.

HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales pictured at Portsmouth Naval Base. Photo: Cliff Ibell

The Royal Navy has insisted that, despite the delays, the ship was still on course for it mission to the United States.

A spokeswoman told The News: ‘HMS Prince of Wales departure has been delayed. This will not affect her onward programme.’

Despite the change of plans, spirits remained high among those gathered along the harbour walls, with ‘a brilliant’ atmosphere making the day out worthwhile regardless.

Families pictured at the Round Tower in Old Portsmouth waiting for the departure of HMS Prince of Wales

Hayley Carr-Roffey, whose husband Kevin is serving onboard as an engineering officer, said: ‘This is my first time seeing one of the aircraft carriers. It is really special. It’s still been worthwhile coming here. It’s such a lovely atmosphere - all the families here, we’re all in the same boat, no pun intended.

The mum-of-two, who recently moved to Gosport from South Gloucestershire, said: ‘We will stay until we hear confirmation from my husband as to when they’re sailing.’

Beverly Knight-Davis had come down with her grandchildren to see-off her son and their father Dwaine, who is serving onboard as a weapons engineer.

Beverly said being a mum meant she always worried about her 44-year old son when he went off to sea.

She said: ‘You still worry that they sail safely - and you worry in case a war breaks out.

‘The Royal Navy does a good job of supporting families.

‘It’s been brilliant to be here.’

It's understood the Nato command ship will carry out trials across the Atlantic with the F-35 stealth jet as part of the ‘Westlant’ series of exercises