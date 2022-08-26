Royal Navy: 'Technical' fault delays departure of aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales from Portsmouth
THE departure of Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales from Portsmouth was delayed, with families of crew reporting a technical fault causing the hold-up.
The £3.2bn aircraft carrier was due to set sail from the city just after 12pm on Friday, departing for sea exercises due to last until the end of December.
But now crew members’ family and Royal Navy personnel at the Round Tower in Old Portsmouth report that the sailing has been pushed back due to a technical fault.
Family members have been told the fault has now been rectified - but the ship is waiting for civil authorities to give the OK for its departure.
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Navy: 'Technical' fault delays departure of aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales from Portsmouth
-
2
Paulsgrove pupil destined to study at Eton after securing stunning GCSE results
-
3
Fareham school holiday camp at Boundary Oak School forced to temporarily close after Ofsted uncovers 'lack of supervision' on site
-
4
Police searching for Portsmouth girl, 14, who has been missing for over a week
-
5
Range Rover filled with 'large quantity' of Class A drugs seized in Fareham Town Centre
READ MORE: Victorious Festival begins in Southsea - with a warning from city leaders
The Royal Navy has insisted that, despite the delays, the ship was still on course for it mission to the United States.
A spokeswoman told The News: ‘HMS Prince of Wales departure has been delayed. This will not affect her onward programme.’
Despite the change of plans, spirits remained high among those gathered along the harbour walls, with ‘a brilliant’ atmosphere making the day out worthwhile regardless.
Hayley Carr-Roffey, whose husband Kevin is serving onboard as an engineering officer, said: ‘This is my first time seeing one of the aircraft carriers. It is really special. It’s still been worthwhile coming here. It’s such a lovely atmosphere - all the families here, we’re all in the same boat, no pun intended.
The mum-of-two, who recently moved to Gosport from South Gloucestershire, said: ‘We will stay until we hear confirmation from my husband as to when they’re sailing.’
Beverly Knight-Davis had come down with her grandchildren to see-off her son and their father Dwaine, who is serving onboard as a weapons engineer.
Beverly said being a mum meant she always worried about her 44-year old son when he went off to sea.
She said: ‘You still worry that they sail safely - and you worry in case a war breaks out.
‘The Royal Navy does a good job of supporting families.
‘It’s been brilliant to be here.’
It's understood the Nato command ship will carry out trials across the Atlantic with the F-35 stealth jet as part of the ‘Westlant’ series of exercises
HMS Prince of Wales had not departed when The News went to press last night.