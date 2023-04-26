Portsmouth City Council has decided to host the Big Lunch celebration after last year’s Platinum Jubilee events went so well.

The Big Lunch will take place on May 7 and the time is still to be confirmed but the festivities will be free to get involved in.

There will be live music, entertainment and family activities throughout and families are being encouraged to bring their own picnics and refreshments so they can make the most of the day.

Britain's King Charles III (Photo by Dan Kitwood / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DAN KITWOOD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

More information is due to be released about the event nearer to the time, but Portsmouth is not the only area that will be hosting a Big Coronation Lunch –Fratton, Lee-on-the-Solent and Gosport are just some other places that will be holding Coronation events.

