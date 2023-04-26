King Charles III Coronation: Victoria Park will be holding a Big Coronation Lunch over the May bank holiday
Victoria Park will welcome the community to celebrate the Coronation for King Charles III.
Portsmouth City Council has decided to host the Big Lunch celebration after last year’s Platinum Jubilee events went so well.
The Big Lunch will take place on May 7 and the time is still to be confirmed but the festivities will be free to get involved in.
There will be live music, entertainment and family activities throughout and families are being encouraged to bring their own picnics and refreshments so they can make the most of the day.
More information is due to be released about the event nearer to the time, but Portsmouth is not the only area that will be hosting a Big Coronation Lunch –Fratton, Lee-on-the-Solent and Gosport are just some other places that will be holding Coronation events.
For more information on where community events are being held, click the link.