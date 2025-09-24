"Enjoyable and mutually beneficial" Royal Navy exercises with tiny boats and Latvian Baltic Sea forces hailed
Four P2000 patrol boats, based in Portsmouth and Plymouth, joined forces with the Latvian navy and coastguard for patrols across the Baltic. Lieutenant John Hawke, Commanding Officer of HMS Pursuer, hailed the operation as a major success.
He said: “It has been a pleasure to train with our Latvian Joint Expeditionary Force partners during Exercise Eastern Sea. Their navy and coastguard have deep experience working close to their shores, so sharing experiences and procedures has been enjoyable and mutually beneficial. The Coastal Forces Squadron looks forward to further such work as we continue our activity.”
HMS Dasher, Pursuer, Express, and Pursuer, conducted various exercises in the open Baltic and Gulf of Riga to give Latvia a security boost. The Baltic nation has a coastline extending for around 500 kilometres from the border with Lithuania to Estonia in the Gulf of Riga. Navy vessels - patrol craft and minehunters - protect the area along with the coastguard.
After taking part in a large-scale exercise off the German Baltic shore, Northern Coasts, the boats from the Portsmouth-based Coastal Forces Squadron pushed deeper into the Baltic. Off the Latvian coast – and with ideal sea conditions – the P2000 crews knuckled down to Exercise Eastern Sea, which ran through a range of likely scenarios, joint manoeuvres and combined drills.
Eastern Sea is one strand of a series of early autumn exercises involving the Joint Expedition Force (JEF), a coalition of nations committed to the safety, security and prosperity of northern European waters. Given the overarching name Tarassis, the series of half a dozen smaller exercises is spread across Norway, Latvia, Finland and the eastern Baltic. Land, sea, and air operations take place from September to mid-October.
The aim is to demonstrate both the readiness and combined effectiveness of JEF nations, deterring any potential adversaries.