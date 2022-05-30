Royal Navy to join RAF in defending Qatar World Cup 2022

Vessels from the Senior Service are to be deployed on maritime security missions around the Gulf to defend the global sporting spectacle, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

The warships – which are expected to be made up of vessels already deployed in the Gulf, including frigate HMS Montrose and Portsmouth-based minehunter HMS Chiddingfold – will be joined on the mission by RAF fighter jets from 12 Squadron RAF.

As well as defending from the World Cup from threat in the air and at sea, military personnel will also join security operations on land.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: HMS MONTROSE carrying out duties, protecting British shipping in the Gulf.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: ‘Making sure citizens from across the world can enjoy attending the World Cup, Britain and Qatar will join forces to provide air policing in the skies above the tournament.’