HMS Iron Duke has been in Devonport for the last four years but she is coming back to where she is based. Over 1.7 million hours of labour has been poured into the upgrades – which the Royal Navy considers the most complex overhaul carried out on any Type 23 frigate to date.

She last sailed under her own power in 2017, but has since begun sea trials to test all of the changes and improvements. The crew returned onboard last November after HMS Iron Duke went through the life extension (LIFEX) programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Portsmouth Society raises objection to proposed HMS Royal Oak memorial

Structural work was carried out to her hull, as well as key upgrades to her communications, navigation and weapon systems. Her IT systems and living spaces have also been complete revamped to modernise her.

Type 23 frigates were designed in the 1970s and early 80s – originally being intended to serve for 20 years. This modernisation scheme allows HMS Iron Duke to be back at the forefront of the fleet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Navy plans for the new Type 26 and 31 frigates begin to enter service later this decade. Commander Charles Wheen, HMS Iron Duke’s Commanding Officer, hailed the return to Portsmouth as a ‘hugely exciting and important moment’.

He said: ‘HMS Iron Duke is back at sea and ready to start an intensive trials and training programme. She is in great shape following the refit, with some exciting new capabilities, and our challenge now is to sharpen those capabilities and to restore the ship to front-line operations in the shortest time possible.

HMS Iron Duke sails past Devil's Point as she leaves Plymouth:HMS Iron Duke sails past Devils Point as she leaves Plymouth. Picture: Royal Navy.

‘Bringing a ship out of refit is no picnic and it puts considerable pressure and relentless demands on a Ship’s Company. Achieving “Ready for Sea” is testament to the months of hard work the team have put in and I am incredibly proud of their efforts. Now the fun work starts.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Iron Duke’s crew, which contains many sailors taking up new positions or being assigned for the first time, worked with the Babcock team to make sure the vessel was ready to undertake her upcoming rigorous tests.

Gary Simpson, Managing Director of Babcock’s Marine Support business said: ‘We’re proud to work alongside the crew of HMS Iron Duke to ready her for her next mission. Our team has shown relentless commitment and passion to get the job done and to deliver significant enhancements to the ship for the people who work selflessly to keep our country safe every day.’

HMS Iron Duke will be returning to Portsmouth following her major revamp. Pictured is the Type 23 frigate alongside Liverpool on Armed Forces Day in 2017. Picture: PO Phot Owen Cooban/Royal Navy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seaman Specialist Ollie Walker added: ‘Joining the ship gives me a unique chance to experience first-hand what it’s like to bring a ship out of refit. It hasn’t been an easy road but now it feels extremely rewarding.’