The government has insisted that Royal Navy warships will be fitted with ferocious missile upgrades in the near future.

Plans are still in place for Type 45 destroyers to be fitted with Sea Viper missiles. Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge, Conservative, raised the issued in a parliamentary written question.

Upgrades are also due to be made to the combat systems aboard the ships, as well as radars and other parts of the vessel. The programme of enhancements is called Sea Viper Evolution. New missiles are due to be fitted to the destroyers in the next few years.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has reaffirmed that Type 45 destroyers will be fitted with Sea Viper Missiles, in an effort to enhance the Royal Navy. | Michael Woods - Solent Sky Services

Labour MP Maria Eagle, minister for defence procurement, said: “The enhancement of Sea Viper is named Sea Viper Evolution, which includes upgrades to the Type 45 Destroyer's Multi-Function Radar, Combat Management System (CMS), Weapon Command and Control (C2), and the Aster 30 missile.

“The first stage, called Capability 1, is in Demonstration and Manufacture Phase as of March 2023. The next stage, called Capability 2, is in Assessment Phase as of June 2023, completing in 2025. Departmental spending plans will be set out in the usual way.”

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is investing £405m into the project to install the Sea Viper Missile system. As previously reported in The News, Mr Cartlidge - when he was minister for defence procurement - said Initial Operating Capability would be completed by February 2028. The new missiles will feature a newly-designed warhead. These systems are designed to defeat ballistic missile threats. Contracts were awarded to the British division of MBDA, a joint venture owned by Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.