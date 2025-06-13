Military officials are scoping ideas for a new Royal Navy ship to bolster advanced destroyers.

Work is underway to develop plans for Type 91 “missile barges”. These vessels, supplemented by un-crewed and autonomous capabilities, will support new Type 83 destroyers which are currently being developed in the Future Air Dominance System (FADS) programme. These destroyers have been described as being fit for a “digital age” - due to replace Type 45 counterparts.

Details have been given for new Type 91 ships, which have been earmarked to be used alongside the upcoming Type 83 destroyers. Pictured is the Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan in Portsmouth. | Mike Cooter (081224)

The Naval News reports the Type 91, which is still in a pre-concept phase, will be an arsenal un-crewed surface vessel “that could accompany the destroyer to provide increased magazine depth”. Commodore Michael Wood, Senior Responsible Owner (SRO) for the programme in Navy Command, gave details about the vessel at the Navy Leaders CNE 2025 conference in Farnborough on May 21.

Cdre Wood said the plans at at an immature stage, adding: “But if you can imagine, we can balance the high end exquisite complex platform with un-crewed mass to provide even more effectors across the force, and that gives us resilience in depth.”

When could we expect more details on the Type 91 ship?

Navy Lookout reports that the outline business case for the Type 83 and Type 91 ships will be presented to the Treasury during the third quarter of 2026. Separate drafts for radar and combat systems will be given in 2027, with the final business case being given the following year.

The analysis website said: “The Royal Navy is developing the concept for optionally crewed arsenal ships, designated the Type 91. Described as ‘missile barges’, they would be intended to accompany the destroyer, providing additional missile loadout to saturate threats or augment strike volume.”

The report added that the Type 91 would create a low-cost mass to balance the Type 83’s complexity. Investment into autonomous capabilities in the armed forces are being pushed heavily. The recently published Strategic Defence Review (SDR) outlined that more than £4bn will be allocated towards un-crewed systems, with nearly £1bn being placed towards direct energy weapons.