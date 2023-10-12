Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As reported by the BBC, two vessels alongside patrol and surveillance aircraft will be deployed to the eastern Mediterranean “to support Israel”. Maritime patrol and surveillance aircraft will start operating in the region tomorrow to “track threats to regional stability".

The support package includes FA Lyme Bay and RFA Argus, which will work alongside surveillance assets, P8 aircraft, a company of Royal Marines and three Merlin helicopters. The task group will move into the region next week to support humanitarian efforts, Downing Street said.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak. Picture: Suzanne Plunkett - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak said the assistance would "prevent further escalation". He added: “We must be unequivocal in making sure the types of horrific scenes we have seen this week will not be repeated.

"Our military and diplomatic teams across the region will also support international partners to re-establish security and ensure humanitarian aid reaches the thousands of innocent victims of this barbaric attack from Hamas terrorists.”

As previously reported in The News,the government decided against redeploying the Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan – which is currently leading the Nato task force Standing Maritime Group 2.

Changes to her current status have not been reported. The US have deployed the USS Gerald R Ford – the country’s most advanced aircraft carrier – and its strike group to the eastern Mediterranean.