Pivotal upgrades are being fitted to advanced new ships being built for the Royal Navy.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded shipbuilders Babcock International with a new £65m deal. A total of five Inspiration-class frigates are being produced to replaced some of their Type 23 counterparts.

Paul Watson, arrowhead managing director at Babcock, said: “This new contract provides additional military capability for the vessels beyond the initial design and build contract. The detailed knowledge that we have of these ships, combined with our forward-thinking design, will enable an efficient installation and through-life support of the systems and equipment.”

Work continues on HMS Venturer, a Royal Navy Type 31 frigate pictured in January last year, at Babcock’s Rosyth yard (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

These additions will be fitted to the Type 31s as part of the Capability Insertion Period (CIP) at the Rosyth Dockyard in Fife, Scotland. The company said the capabilities will support the vessels throughout their lifespan and given them greater military scope.

These general purpose frigates - HMS Venturer, Active, Formidable, Bulldog and Campbelltown - will be expected to carry out a range of operations including defence engagement, humanitarian support, intercepting criminals at sea and other tasks. They can carry roughly 100 personnel and have a top speed of more than 26 knots, equivalent to 50kmph.

Steven Perry, Type 31 project manager at the Defence, Equipment & Support arm of the MoD, said: “We are pleased to have awarded Babcock the CIP contract for the Type 31 fleet. This contract will deliver capability upgrades that go beyond the vessel build specification, delivering Type 31 frigates to the Royal Navy that will ensure the UK remains at the forefront of global security.”

The initial design and build contract to produce the frigates was awarded in November 2019. Aims are to modernise the Royal Navy fleet, with Type 26 City-class vessels also being built. These Type 31 variants are expected to be completed and commissioned into the fleet by the early 2030s.

Mr Watson added: “As the design and build partner, Babcock is expertly placed to provide the know-how and technical information to deliver these important activities in the development of the ships through the CIP. We are proud of the role we play alongside our customer – their mission is our mission.”