Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond will be heading back to the gulf to protect merchant vessels from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. They have been attacking ships of different nationalities, including those believed to be serving Israeli ports during the conflict in Gaza.

HMS Diamond will take over from frigate HMS Richmond, which repelled two Houthi attack drones using Sea Ceptor missiles just this weekend, the Ministry of Defence said. She previously operated in the region in December and January, when she came under fire from Iran-backed Houthi forces on three separate occasions. The Type 45 destroyer downed nine drones using the Sea Viper missile system and guns during its time as part of the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian, which is intended to protect shipping using the vital sea lanes.

HMS Diamond will be returning to the Red Sea after operating there in December and January. The Royal Navy destroyer was attacked by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on three separate occasions. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

Defence secretary Grant Shapps said the Royal Navy will continue to protect merchant shipping around the world. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Protecting shipping around the world is one of the Navy’s key tasks and this deployment shows how our highly skilled sailors and advanced warships are helping to keep our sea lanes safe. Britain continues to be at the forefront of the international response to the Houthis’ dangerous attacks on commercial vessels, which have claimed the lives of international mariners.

“I thank the crew of HMS Richmond for their incredible work and am confident that HMS Diamond will continue to stand up for freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers.” The Yemen-based Houthi group has targeted shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, claiming its actions are in response to Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza – an assertion dismissed by the UK and allies. The dangers to shipping using the sea routes have forced many vessels travelling between Asia and Europe to divert around the southern tip of Africa instead of using the Suez Canal, increasing costs and lengthening delivery times.