The river-class offshore patrol vessel HMS Tyne sailed past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth at 1.15pm. She was towed by two tug boats amid light rain and showers.

HMS Tyne sailing into her home port of Portsmouth on February 29, 2024. Picture: The News.

The ship is considered one of the busiest in use by the Royal Navy, alongside HMS Mersey and HMS Severn. Commanding Officer Lieutenant Commander Hugo Floyer leads her crew, according to the Royal Navy website - with the vessel often being tasked with patrolling the English Channel and other areas near the UK.

HMS Tyne was previously involved in a taskforce with six other vessels to protect undersea pipelines in northern Europe. This followed an agreement from 10 Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) nations. The UK contribution to the deployment at the end of last year included two Plymouth-based frigates HMS Richmond and HMS Somerset, two Portsmouth-based offshore patrol vessels HMS Severn and HMS Tyne and mine countermeasures vessels HMS Penzance, based in the Clyde, and the Portsmouth-based HMS Cattistock, as well as the Royal Fleet Auxiliary landing ship RFA Mounts Bay based in Falmouth. The ships were also supported by RAF aircraft.