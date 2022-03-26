The crew were treated to a grand welcome by the Fijians - the warmest Spey has yet received since leaving Portsmouth last September for her five-year patrol of the Indo-Pacific with sister HMS Tamar, according to crew.

HMS Spey crew in Fiji. Pic Royal Navy

A military band lined the jetty in the capital Suva and the Fijian navy greeted the ship with a ceremonial guard with the Fijian police, port authorities and members of the British High Commission present.

Crew were taken on a tour of the Fijian Navy Hydrographic Centre and a medal ceremony for members of the Fijian military who trained at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and the Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth.

‘It’s really impressive that the Fijians managed over 250 days at sea conducting survey tasks last year considering the small size of their navy. They really do make the most of their personnel and equipment,’ said Lieutenant Mike Royle, Spey’s navigator.

Just east of the captial in Nakelo, the sailors presented a fresh Union Flag, promptly raised during a traditional ceremony, celebrating the island’s ties with the Royal Navy.

HMS Spey crew in Fiji. Pic Royal Navy

Back in 1915, cruiser HMS Encounter dropped anchor off Fiji as she searched the Pacific for German shipping in the opening months of the Great War.

The people of Nakelo provided assistance to the crew who thanked locals with a Union Flag - with it now a tradition for Royal Navy ships to replace the banner whenever they visit Fiji.

‘It was great to see that this connection has been maintained; we were honoured to present a new Union Flag that is flown at the village and to take part in traditional Fijian ceremonies to learn about the wider culture,’ said Lieutenant Commander Bridget Macnae, HMS Spey’s executive officer.

Engineering technician Josh Stannett, 20, said: ‘It was brilliant. The whole of Nakelo village including all the chiefs welcomed us. There were about 200 people there, lots in traditional clothes.

‘I was responsible for raising the flag and after we got to take part in the traditional Fijian ceremonies. Everyone was so friendly, I was given a great big floral wreath to wear and there were a lot of photos with us and the villagers, the whole thing was class.’

Spey’s sailors were also invited to speak at the Women Entrepreneurs Business Council, while the ship’s trauma management team led a discussion on mental health at Albert Park Hall.

Lieutenant Nicola Gibbons, Sub Lieutenant Kate Winter and Lieutenant Alice Haggett outlined the role of women serving in the Royal Navy since first going to sea in 1990 to the present day and all the roles on ships and submarines they perform up to senior female officers.

And Petty Officer Paul Lewis was impressed by the first open forum held on Fiji on the importance of mental health and trauma.

‘Feedback was positive,’ he said. ‘The nurses at the hospital are now using the log book templates and advice we gave them to create their own management systems.’

Staff from the National Disaster Management Office and the Ministry of Fisheries were hosted on board the ship for a visit to learn about the ship’s ability to combat illegal fishing and to provide humanitarian relief.

Other community engagement events took place and a series of sporting matches with the Fijian navy saw games of rugby, netball and volleyball played.

Finally the ship hosted an official reception with the British High Commission.

