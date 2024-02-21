ESPS Santa Maria sailed past Southsea and Old Portsmouth amid choppy seas to reach HMNB Portsmouth. She is among the many international guests which the city has welcomed recently. A cluster of naval enthusiasts at The Round Tower watched on as the frigate cut through the waves and showering rain at roughly 9.40am. Two police officers were in attendance to make sure everyone was safe.
MORE LIKE THIS: Spanish war ships head to Portsmouth Naval base as international stop offs continue, ESPS Reina Sofia and ESPS Santa Maria to visit Portsmouth
Naval vessels from several countries including Spain, Italy and the USA, have all stopped off in Portsmouth as part of a trip to the North Sea. They are taking part in Exercise Steadfast Defender, the largest Nato mission since The Cold War. More than 40 vessels are due to take part in the maritime portion of the deployment, with all 31 of the Nato allied nations being involved.
ESPS Reina Sofia arrived into the city earlier today. Both vessels are Santa Maria-class frigates, which are armed with a single-armed Mk 13 missile launcher and eight harpoon anti-ship missiles. ESPS Patino, a replenishment oiler, arrived in the Solent yesterday alongside ESPS Álvaro de Bazán, an air defence frigate. Italian ships Giuseppe Garibaldi, an aircraft carrier, and IS San Giorgio visited the city last week.