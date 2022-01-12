Royal Navy welcomes new Second Sea Lord during ceremony in Portsmouth

THE Royal Navy has todaynote-0 welcomed its new Second Sea Lord following a ceremony on HMS Victory.

By Tom Cotterill
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 2:53 pm
Updated Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 3:00 pm

Vice Admiral Martin Connell has now formally taken over from outgoing Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Nick Hine.

The role – the second-highest rank in the navy – will see Vice Adm Connell charged with leading the delivery of the navy’s future tech, strategy and long-term programme.

He will also be responsible for overseeing all 'people matters' in the Senior Service – recruiting, training, sport, diversity, welfare and support for families – as well as bases and facilities.The handover took place on board Nelson’s flagship HMS Victory in Portsmouth.

Pictured: Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Martin Connell CBE.

Speaking about his new role, Vice Adm Connell said: ‘I am honoured to have been selected to be the next Second Sea Lord and take on the baton from Vice Admiral Nick Hine.

‘Admiral Hine has led our transformation programme as we adapt to be a global, modern, ready Royal Navy, and has done an outstanding job driving improvement as we continue to adapt to meet the requirements of being a cutting-edge, technologically-advanced service.’

Vice Admiral Hine said he was delighted by his replacement.

Pictured: L-R The new Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Martin Connell and the outgoing Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Nick Hine.

Reflecting on his time as Britain’s second most senior sailor, he wrote: ‘Several things cross my mind as I get ready to depart: first, how much I have enjoyed my time serving in Her Majesty’s Royal Navy – so much so that I have no hesitation in saying I would do it all over again; the good, the bad and the indifferent.

‘I have been all over the world and experiences things that most people dream of. From my time in diesel and nuclear submarines, small ships, frigates and destroyers, my commands, and to serving well outside my comfort zone in Northern Ireland and Iraq, the people, places and experiences have been second to none.’

Vice Adm Connell joined the navy as an observer with the Fleet Air Arm and served as flight commander on HMS Coventry and HMS Manchester as well as serving as commanding officer on patrol ship HMS Severn, frigate HMS Chatham and aircraft carrier HMS Illustrious.

