News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

Royal Navy: Wildcat helicopter deployed on HMS Duncan becomes first British aircraft to land on USS Gerald R Ford

A Royal Navy helicopter deployed on a Portsmouth-based vessel has become the first British aircraft to land on the world’s largest aircraft carrier.
By Freddie Webb
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 08:17 BST- 2 min read

The Wildcat helicopter, deployed with HMS Duncan in the Mediterranean, was used in exercises on the US Navy’s USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier. HMS Duncan is currently leading the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) task force in the region.

The force of warships patrols the central and eastern Mediterranean to protect its waterways and provide a powerful security presence. The Type 45 destroyer took up the leadership role after undergoing a major refit, and is planned to be deployed over the next six weeks.

NOW READ: HMS Duncan takes charge of Mediterranean task group

A British Royal Navy Commando Wildcat AH1 lands on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford. Picture: MC3 Simon Pike/Royal Navy.A British Royal Navy Commando Wildcat AH1 lands on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford. Picture: MC3 Simon Pike/Royal Navy.
A British Royal Navy Commando Wildcat AH1 lands on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford. Picture: MC3 Simon Pike/Royal Navy.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SNMG2 will operate alongside the USS Gerald R Ford’s task group in the coming weeks. The Wildcat was dispatched to the aircraft carrier for a planning conference ahead of upcoming joint operations.

Royal Navy Commodore Paul Stroude, who commands SNMG2, was transported by the helicopter from HMS Duncan to the 100,000-tonne American aircraft carrier with his staff. The helicopter became the first British aircraft to land on USS Gerald R Ford’s vast flight deck.

Wildcat Flight Commander, Lieutenant Sean Bending, said: “As a pilot it is a real privilege to land on an ally’s ship for the first time. The ability to fly our aircraft between the different classes and nationalities of ships is key to allowing us to operate effectively together.

SEE ALSO: HMS Duncan back on deployment

Commodore Paul Strode, L, speaking to Captain Rick Burgess, Commanding Officer of the USS Gerald R Ford. Picture: MC3 Simon Pike/Royal Navy.Commodore Paul Strode, L, speaking to Captain Rick Burgess, Commanding Officer of the USS Gerald R Ford. Picture: MC3 Simon Pike/Royal Navy.
Commodore Paul Strode, L, speaking to Captain Rick Burgess, Commanding Officer of the USS Gerald R Ford. Picture: MC3 Simon Pike/Royal Navy.

“The Ford class aircraft carriers will be in service for at least 50 years so it was extremely important to demonstrate that we can use their deck. Flying from the deck of a destroyer to a carrier, there is a huge difference in both size and the number of aircraft and people around.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is a truly impressive sight to see that much aviation activity being conducted in one place.”

Commodore Paul Stroude RN, added: “SNMG2 will be operating in close co-operation with the ships of Carrier Strike Group 12 for several months in the Mediterranean.

“This was a vital opportunity to cement our working relationship and to plan the next period of activity.” USS Gerald R Ford visited Portsmouth last November.

Related topics:PortsmouthRoyal Navy