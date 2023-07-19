Commodore Don Mackinnon was the guest of honour as his son Tom transitioned from being a civilian to a fully fledged sailor. The Portsmouth native was inspired to join the force after hearing stories of adventure from his dad.

Tom, 20, said: “I have always wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps from an early age, and want to make him and the uniform proud.” He added that he was not sure he would complete his training, but after ten gruelling weeks, he was convinced that he could “achieve anything”.

NOW READ: HMS Prince of Wales to set sail this week after months of repairs

Commodore Don Mackinnon talking to his son Tom on parade at HMS Raleigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I enjoyed the physical side of training, especially Dartmoor, the obstacle and assault courses, and the demanding stretcher run,” Tom said. "I even enjoyed the gym work, but only once it had finished.

"Life on the Messdeck is good. We quickly got to know each other and gelled through banter and shared adversity to be here today and passing out into the Royal Navy”. Commodore Mackinnon inspected the new recruits during the pass out at HMS Raleigh in Plymouth.

Tom marched out on to the parade ground at the Torpoint establishment in the Guard of Honour with his classmates from Gould 22/04. Stirring music from His Majesty’s Royal Marine Band Plymouth accompanied them.

Commodore Mackinnon, head of defence operational capability in London, had high praise for his son and shipmates. He said: “Of course I am proud to see Tom on parade but I am also truly inspired by the whole class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their turn-out and drill was exceptional and reflect the high standards of training completed here at HMS Raleigh.” Speaking to the recruits, he added: “Today you pass-out as sailors in the Royal Navy, the finest navy in the world, a reputation you now also have a part in maintaining.

"It is an exciting time as the Royal Navy grows in both size and sophistication, with new ships, submarines and aircraft all incorporating the very latest advances in technology such as robotics, drones and artificial intelligence, all increasingly employed on the front line.