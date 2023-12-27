This picture gallery shows the highs and lows of HMS Bronington - from her Prince Charles pomp to the current sad decline recently.

HMS Bronington played a vital role for Britain and her Allies during the Cold War – but despite her importance to the nation remains partially submerged at Birkenhead Docks in Merseyside as efforts to save her continue.

Mike McBride, of campaign group The Bronington Trust which is spearheading efforts to save Bronington, told The News previously: “With a post restoration home for HMS Bronington at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard looking likely, the charity are now in discussions with professional heritage fundraising consultants to prepare and submit heritage funding applications.

“If funding can be found everything is in place to rescue HMS Bronington. A local Birkenhead shipbuilder has completed a feasibility study and prepared a comprehensive order of costs to conduct a cradled slipway landing of HMS Bronington.

“The cost includes the manufacture of a bespoke transportable cradle and vessel storage for six months, whilst restoration funding is accumulated. Salvage costs from three well known salvage specialists have been confirmed.

“It is planned, when on the slipway, the vessel conditioned will be stabilised with all toxic/polluting materials removed. Restoration costs will then be assessed prior to planned restoration at a Merseyside shipyard or moved to the south coast.”

He added: “The project to save HMS Bronington is resonating with the public and crowdfunding has now accrued over £16,000 with some great comments. Not enough money to save the vessel, but proves to potential heritage funders and the National Museum Royal Navy (NMRN) that this maritime heritage project is popular with the public.”

The News previously revealed that Bronington had been offered a “plum site” at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard by the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN).

See our gallery of Bronington during her pomp through to her sad recent state and now dive surveys.

To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/help-restore-hms-bronington

