Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales will leave Portsmouth today - here's when

A Royal Navy aircraft carrier will leave Portsmouth today following a short return home.

HMS Prince of Wales is due to leave HMNB Portsmouth this evening (November 11). According to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, the 65,000 tonne carrier is due to leave the Prince’s Royal Jetty at roughly 7.30pm.

She will then proceed to the NAB Tower from the Outer Spit Buoy at 8.20pm. The £3.2bn warship will have a Pilot and Tug escort.

HMS Prince Of Wales departing from Portsmouth ahead of her major deployment in the North Sea. She has linked up with Norwegian forces for the first time as part of the deployment. | Mike Cooter

The ship’s company were reunited with their loved ones for a short while after returning to Portsmouth on October 30. She had previously been in charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) during Exercise Strike Warrior in the North Sea, working alongside American personnel on USS Harry S Truman, as well as Royal Navy ships HMS Dauntless, HMS Iron Duke and others.

The conglomerate carried out a range of intense drills and warfare scenarios over a two week period, testing sailing formations and aircraft capabilities.