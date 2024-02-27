Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HMS Venturer has been bound to the county, with residents having a ship to call their own for the first time in 30 years. The ship is currently under construction in Scotland, with parts of the vessel being created in Portsmouth. She is now linked to more than 1.8m people.

HMS Venturer at the shipbuilding factory in Scotland. She has now been affiliated with Essex. Picture: Royal Navy.

Warships are granted affiliations with towns, cities or boroughs - with ships occasionally being handed to counties such as HMS Kent. The link with Essex was born from initial inquiries from community leaders in Southend-on-Sea. Commander Chris Cozens, the frigate’s Senior Naval Officer, said: "It is wonderful that HMS Venturer is affiliated with the County of Essex. The rich naval and maritime history combined with its modern outlook is a fitting choice for a 'Next Generation Frigate' We both share a focus on community outreach, linking the sea to Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths and industry to benefit our national prosperity.”

HMS Ashanti was previously linked to Southend until the end of active duties in 1980. Minesweeper HMS Orwell enjoyed ties with Harwich, which served as a key naval base through both world wars. Essex County Council Leader Councillor Kevin Bentley said: "I am proud to call HMS Venturer part of Essex as it adds a new chapter to our county’s deep naval history. With the threats the UK is facing around the globe, it is more important than ever that we strengthen our ties with the Royal Navy and show our support for its brave Servicemen and women. We look forward to seeing HMS Venturer embark on her maiden voyage.”