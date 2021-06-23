Russian forces fire warning shots at Portsmouth-based Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender

The Royal Navy’s Type 45 Destroyer, HMS Defender. LA(Phot) Chris Mumby

A border patrol boat fired warning shots at HMS Defender and a Su-24M warplane dropped four bombs close to the ship, the Defence Ministry said in a statement reported by the Russian Interfax news agency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The destroyer was warned in advance that weapons would be fired in case of a violation of the Russian state border. It disregarded the warning,’ the statement said.