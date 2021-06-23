Russian forces fire warning shots at Portsmouth-based Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender
RUSSIAN forces fired warning shots at a Royal Navy destroyer after it entered the country’s territorial waters in the Black Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry has said.
A border patrol boat fired warning shots at HMS Defender and a Su-24M warplane dropped four bombs close to the ship, the Defence Ministry said in a statement reported by the Russian Interfax news agency.
‘The destroyer was warned in advance that weapons would be fired in case of a violation of the Russian state border. It disregarded the warning,’ the statement said.
‘As a result of joint actions of the Black Sea Fleet and the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service, HMS Defender left the territorial sea of the Russian Federation at 12.23pm.’