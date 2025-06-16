Seafarers and those who have lost their lives at sea will again be remembered at an annual service in Portsmouth Cathedral on Sunday 29 June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson will be joined by the Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson, and the mayors for Gosport, Havant and Fareham for the service led by the Dean of Portsmouth, the Very Reverend Dr Anthony Cane.

At just after 11am the Lord Mayor will lead a short civic procession along St Thomas's Street to the cathedral in Old Portsmouth. After the service, the same procession will take attendees to the statue of Admiral Lord Nelson, in Grand Parade, Old Portsmouth, where the Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire will lead the laying of wreaths at the memorial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standards lowered during the national anthem at Portsmouth Cathedral. Picture: Mike Cooter

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth will then commit a wreath to the sea to commemorate all those whose lives have been lost at sea.

Lord Mayor Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson said: "I am proud to be part of this very important occasion. The service for seafarers and those who have lost their lives at sea is held each year to pay tribute to those who have died at sea, in Portsmouth and elsewhere, including those who have perished serving our country."

Representatives will also be attending from the Royal Navy, as well as community, military and charitable organisations. A collection will be taken for the Seafarers' Charity.