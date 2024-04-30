Royal Navy: Sonar upgrades planned for frigates as MoD seeks to bolster ships
Specialists at Systems Engineering & Assessment (SEA), a subsidiary of the British defence technology company Cohort, is providing a software application to enhance onboard technologies. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is looking to enhance its frigates as part of its Spearhead defence innovation programme.
SEA is heavily involved in the enhancement of Royal Navy ships. Cutting-edge missile launchers - known as Decoys - are being installed on Type 26, 31 and 45 warships to counter drones and projectiles. The sonar system is due to be trialled in late 2024.
It automatically determines the optimum deployment depth of an active sonar projector and receiving array, depending on the environment. Ian Cox, Head of Research & Simulation at SEA, said: “SEA is proud to be demonstrating its leading capability for this important project with Thales, which is a continuation of our work with the Royal Navy based around trusted advice and consultancy, and the provision of leading technology. It shows SEA’s dedication to supporting the enhancement of the Royal Navy’s ASW capability.”
Mr Cox added that SEA is proud of “pushing the boundaries of technological innovation within naval defence”. The MoD Spearhead programme was set up in October 2022. Sailors aboard HMS Richmond supported the programme with a series of trials. Data from sensors used by warships, helicopters and un-crewed systems were integrated together to better detect and identify evading submarines.
