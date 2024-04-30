Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Specialists at Systems Engineering & Assessment (SEA), a subsidiary of the British defence technology company Cohort, is providing a software application to enhance onboard technologies. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is looking to enhance its frigates as part of its Spearhead defence innovation programme.

Sonar system upgrades have been earmarked for Type 23 frigates. Pictured is HMS Richmond returning to the UK after operations in the Red Sea. Picture: Royal Navy.

SEA is heavily involved in the enhancement of Royal Navy ships. Cutting-edge missile launchers - known as Decoys - are being installed on Type 26, 31 and 45 warships to counter drones and projectiles. The sonar system is due to be trialled in late 2024.

It automatically determines the optimum deployment depth of an active sonar projector and receiving array, depending on the environment. Ian Cox, Head of Research & Simulation at SEA, said: “SEA is proud to be demonstrating its leading capability for this important project with Thales, which is a continuation of our work with the Royal Navy based around trusted advice and consultancy, and the provision of leading technology. It shows SEA’s dedication to supporting the enhancement of the Royal Navy’s ASW capability.”