Accompanied by music performed on the stage at the second of two commemoration events, the display took place in the sky above the Portsmouth Naval Memorial. Guests who were lucky enough to secure a ticket to the event were able to watch the drone show from their prime positions – but many local residents also took to Southsea and other spots on the common and were also able to enjoy the display.
Drones make a Spitfire during a drone display telling the story of D-Day above the coastline in Portsmouth, at the end of the BBC broadcast of the Great Vigil, ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Photo: Andrew Matthews
The drones created a landing craft - used to carry the soldiers across to Normandy Photo: Sarah Standing
Drones make a parachute during a drone display telling the story of D-Day. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Photo: Andrew Matthews
Drones make a Spitfire during a drone display telling the story of D-Day . Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Photo: Andrew Matthews
