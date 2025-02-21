Armed forces personnel, residents and dignitaries gathered at Milton Cemetery today (February 21) to commemorate the 646 men who died when the steamship sank. Wreaths were laid at the graves and a short church service was carried out.

Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Jason Fazackarley said: "It's important for Portsmouth, our maritime city, that we continue to tell the story of the SS Mendi and the 646 brave men who died in this tragic disaster. This great loss must never be forgotten, and I am honoured to attend and be a part of this service."

SS Mendi was headed for France on February 21, 1917, carrying personnel from the 5th Battalion of the South African Native Labour Corps. They were sailing on the 4,230 tonne ship to support allied forces fighting against Germany in the First World War.

A thick fog covered the sea which made things extremely difficult for the crew to navigate it. The vessel was 19km away from St Catherine’s Port on the Isle of Wight when she was struck by SS Daro. SS Daro weighed 11,484 tonnes, nearly three times as much as SS Mendi.

The crash cut a massive hole in the ship, with SS Daro not staying to pick up survivors. SS Mendi sank within 25 minutes of the collision, with 646 men from both crew and labour corps losing their lives.

Nine soldiers from the 5th Battalion of the South African Native Labour Corps, who died in one of the worst British maritime disasters, are buried in the cemetery.

