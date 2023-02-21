Wreaths layed near the grave stones at Milton Cemetery. Picture: Dharshini Kumar

On February 21 1917 the SS Mendi was destined for France carrying men of the 5th Battalion of the South African Native Labour Corps to support the Allied forces in France during the First World War. Thick fog covered the calm sea making it extremely difficult to see. 20km off the Isle of Wight the SS Darro, a ship twice the size of Mendi, suddenly appeared out of the fog and struck the Mendi between the forward hatches cutting a massive hole.

The SS Darro inexplicably did not stop to pick up survivors. 646 men, almost all of which were black, lost their lives that day.

From left, Lady Mayoress Marie Costa, Inspector Dan Johnson, Ben Robinson and Caroline Henton. Picture: Dharshini Kumar

Today, marking 106 years since the fateful day, a memorial service was held at Milton Cemetery in Velder Avenue, Portsmouth, where the graves of many of those men can be found. Reverend Canon Bob White led the service, with veterans, serving personnel and other dignitaries all in attendance.

Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Hugh Mason, opened the service.

He said: ‘[It was] a disaster that I think brought shame onto some parts of our merchant navy – a disaster that deserves to be remembered, which will be remembered in this city. It is worth remembering both for the men who died and also for the way in which they died.

‘They died as brothers, together. They were from different cultures, heritages and places, but in death they were all brothers.’

Standard bearers at the memorial service. Picture: Dharshini Kumar

After a reading from the lady mayoress, Marie Costa, a brief sermon was given by Reverend Canon Bob White.

He said: ‘As we pause to recall the events of this day, 106 years ago, we unite ourselves with all those who remember the loss of SS Mendi, those who died in the tragedy and we pray for all those who continue to suffer through war and are in need.

‘We ask for God’s help and blessing, that we may honour their sacrifice by working for peace and reconciliation in our world.’