The state-of-the-art Starstreak air defence system is used by soldiers from 12 Regiment, Royal Artillery, on Thorney Island, and reservist gunners at 295 Battery, based at the Army Reserve Centre, in Hilsea.An initial shipment of the supersonic missiles has already been delivered to Ukraine - and has assisted Ukrainian troops in shooting down Russian attack helicopters.The latest wave of support by Britain, announced last night, will see more than 800 NLAW anti-tank missiles be shipped out alongside additional Javelin anti-tank systems, extra loitering munitions and more ballistic helmets, body armour and night vision goggles.

The deal follows urgent discussions between British officials and Ukrainian defence chiefs over what support is desperately needed to help Ukraine resist Russian president, Vladimir Putin’s bloody invasion.Speaking yesterday, prime minister Boris Johnson said: ‘Putin has steeled our resolve, sharpened our focus and forced Europe to begin to rearm to guarantee our shared security.‘Alongside our allies, this military support will bolster Ukraine’s efforts to ensure Russia’s barbaric invasion fails.’The package builds on the £350m of military aid and around £400m of economic and humanitarian support that the UK has already provided.Defence secretary Ben Wallace added: ‘The UK government is resolute in our support for Ukraine and determined that no barbaric Russian act goes unanswered.‘Another 800 NLAWs will not only support the Ukrainian defence, but show Putin that his brutality only stiffens our resolve.’No British troops are being sent to Ukraine as part of the latest package of defensive aid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Gunner from 170 Battery, 12 Regiment Royal Artillery stands with the High Velocity Missile (HVM) Lightweight Multiple Launcher (LML) during a demonstration held at Baker Barracks on Thorney Island. Picture: UK MOD © Crown

SEE ALSO: Huge French Navy amphibious assault ship set to make a rare visit to Portsmouth this weekend