Bearing the Queen’s coffin as it travels from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey will be the State Funeral Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, a historical vehicle that has borne some of the nation’s most important figures.

The gun carriage was first used in a state funeral in 1901, when the Royal Navy saved Queen Victoria’s funeral from being upended.

With skittish horses risking the carriage and coffin’s safe passage, Royal Navy personnel stepped in and saved the day by pulling the vehicle themselves.

More than 1,000 sailors and Royal Marines are undergoing final preparations for their pivotal role in the Queen's funeral after days of intensive training Picture: MoD/Crown Copyright/SWNS

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, the carriage has borne Kings George V, VI, and VII, as well as Lord Louis Mountbatten and former prime minister Winston Churchill.

And thanks to the careful preservation work at HMS Excellent in Whale Island, the carriage is once again ready to take a historic figure to their funeral service.

Held at 24 hours’ readiness to move, the carriage’s safekeeping is the responsibility of the official historian of HMS Excellent, Lieutennt Commander Paul Barker.

A Union flag draped over a coffin on the back of a gun carriage as Royal Navy personnel take part in rehearsals for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at HMS Collingwood Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Lieuntenant Commander Barker, who lives on Hayling Island, is a former State Ceremonial Training Officer at HMS Collingwood, where he played a major role in the Diamond Jubilee and the 2012 London Olympics.

Now, keeping the carriage fit for a Queen is a job that keeps the Royal Navy veteran busy.

He said: 'You know where all the scratches are, that’s for sure.

‘It gets cleaned weekly, and I turn the wheels a quarter-inch each week as that stops them from going egg shaped.

Final preparations for the Queen's funeral at HMS Collingwood Picture: MoD/Crown Copyright/SWNS

'We had an older gentleman in his 80s looking after it before me – it's in very very good condition, there's no rust on it.

'It will undergo a refurbishment some time in the future - but in theory, it will stand prepared for the next state funeral.'

Stephen Prince, head of the Naval Historical Branch, said the historical significance of the carriage was not lost on the Royal Navy nor the Royal Family.

He said: 'I think it’s a tradition that for as long as the Royal Family are content, the Armed Forces are here to deliver what the Royal Family’s preference may be.’

More than 1,000 sailors and Royal Marines are undergoing final preparations for their pivotal role in the Queen's funeral after days of intensive training Picture: MoD/Crown Copyright/SWNS

Reflecting on how the nation will look back on Queen Elizabeth II in 120 years’ time, the historian said that there was one quality of her life that will shine bright.

He said: ‘I think people will still be very impressed with the enormous sense of duty and conduct that the Queen brought to her reign.’

He added: ‘I have been very fortunate to meet the Queen on a couple of occasions and speak to her.

‘The last occasion was in 2011 when the Duke of Edinburgh was being installed as the Lord High Admiral of the United Kingdom.

‘It was very pleasant – she was very good at putting you at your ease. We were looking at some of the material pertaining to Prince Philip’s naval career – she said, “this was before my time”.

Lieutenant Commander Barker also has fond memories of meeting the late Queen on several occasions, agreeing with Stephen that her personable nature was a lasting memory.