This is why there were gunshots at the Royal Navy Base in Portsmouth earlier
THE sounds of gunshots could be heard coming from Portsmouth Naval Base earlier.
But if you heard the bangs, you don’t have to worry – as the Royal Navy have now confirmed what was the cause.
The News was contacted by readers wondering what was the reason for the gunshots, while people also turned to social media asking the same questions.
A Royal Navy spokesman said that the 34-gun salute was to mark the Prince of Wales’ birthday.
Prince Charles celebrated turning 73 yesterday, but HMNB Portsmouth marked the occasion today.
The official account for Clarence House tweeted on Sunday: ‘Thank you for the kind birthday wishes for The Prince of Wales today.’
The Portsmouth Naval Base is also home to HMS Prince of Wales.
