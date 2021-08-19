Tory peer calls for a rethink on how Royal Navy aircraft carriers are used after Afghanistan 'humiliation'
POLITICAL chiefs have been warned not to ‘parade’ the Royal Navy’s aircraft carriers across the globe as part of ‘sabre-rattling’ exercise.
The comment came from a Tory peer amid the fallout of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
Lord Norman Lamont, the former chancellor, described the fall as ‘deeply humiliating episode, deeply damaging to the credibility’ and urged a rethink on how the UK’s two carriers were used. He added: ‘We need to reassess our own policies and capabilities. We need a hard-headed, realistic view of our place in the world. Perhaps we should be a little bit careful about parading our aircraft carriers around the world, sabre-rattling to American cheers.’