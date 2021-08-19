Lord Norman Lamont, the former chancellor, described the fall as ‘deeply humiliating episode, deeply damaging to the credibility’ and urged a rethink on how the UK’s two carriers were used. He added: ‘We need to reassess our own policies and capabilities. We need a hard-headed, realistic view of our place in the world. Perhaps we should be a little bit careful about parading our aircraft carriers around the world, sabre-rattling to American cheers.’