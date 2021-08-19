Tory peer calls for a rethink on how Royal Navy aircraft carriers are used after Afghanistan 'humiliation'

POLITICAL chiefs have been warned not to ‘parade’ the Royal Navy’s aircraft carriers across the globe as part of ‘sabre-rattling’ exercise.

By Tom Cotterill
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 5:28 pm

The comment came from a Tory peer amid the fallout of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Lord Norman Lamont, the former chancellor, described the fall as ‘deeply humiliating episode, deeply damaging to the credibility’ and urged a rethink on how the UK’s two carriers were used. He added: ‘We need to reassess our own policies and capabilities. We need a hard-headed, realistic view of our place in the world. Perhaps we should be a little bit careful about parading our aircraft carriers around the world, sabre-rattling to American cheers.’

Looking for the latest Royal Navy updates from Portsmouth? Join our new Royal Navy news Facebook group to keep up to date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales, Britain's aircraft carriers, come together in their home port of Portsmouth for the first time. Photo: Leading Photographer Ben Corbett

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.