Wreaths were laid aboard HMS Victory, the ship where Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson was killed by a gunshot to the forehead. Trafalgar Day is the most important date in the ceremonial flagship’s calendar, the date which changed the course of history and secured Britain as a naval power for a hundred years.

The ceremony began with the daily naval ceremony of ‘Colours’. The White Ensign of the Royal Navy and the Union Jack were hauled up, followed shortly afterwards by the flag sequence indicating Nelson’s famous message to the Fleet that “England expects that every man will do his duty”.

Lord Nelson’s tactical genius in splitting the line of enemy ships had already set the pre-conditions for victory, despite him being shot an hour into the battle while pacing across the quarterdeck. He fell, fatally wounded, on a spot marked by a lovingly polished brass plaque, which now forms the centrepiece of the Trafalgar Day Ceremony.

Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Paul Beattie laid a wreath of remembrance, led by Chaplain of the Fleet, the Reverend Doctor Mark Davidson KHC. This was Lieutenant Commander Steve Cass’ first Trafalgar Day in his role as HMS Victory’s 102nd Commanding Officer. He expressed his immense pride at playing such a key part in the ceremony.

He said: “It has been a personal honour to take part in the traditional ceremony, to read Lord Collingwood’s words written after the battle and lay a wreath on behalf of the ships company at the spot where Lord Nelson sadly died from his wounds. His command, leadership, management, and the core values of those who fought valiantly 220 years ago are still valid and endure as a source of pride and inspiration.

“This morning, as well as formally paying respects to the Nation’s greatest naval hero and the bravery of all at the battle in 1805, we also spare a thought for all personnel who serve today.”

Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Paul Beattie laid a reef where Lord Nelson fell.

The ceremony held onboard HMS Victory, was attended by the Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Paul Beattie and other senior Naval staff.

The salute was given during the ceremony.