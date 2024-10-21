Lord Nelson, who famously contributed to Great Britain’s victory through his inspirational leadership and tactical acumen, died onboard HMS Victory after being shot with a musket ball. His body was brought back to England for a state funeral. His famous last words “England expects that every man will do his duty” are regularly quoted as a sign of bravery and carrying out tasks against the odds.

The Equestrian, Secular and Chapterial Order of Saint Joachim conducted the service at the monument, which has stood for nearly 200 years. Wreaths were laid as a mark of remembrance. Personnel from HMS Collingwood based in Fareham support the Order with the commemorations, led by Executive Officer Cdr T Lawrenson RN. Nigel Hosier, head of operations at Fort Nelson, said the annual service was a poignant one. he told The News: “Trafalgar Day happens every year and there are a lot of services in London and Portsmouth aboard HMS Victory. This is a particularly special because this monument was the first to be built to Nelson by the crew of the ship. it’s really important to the local seafarers here. The monument was here before all the forts along the hill. It’s a very important monument and important day, so it’s great good turnout to commemorate Nelson and his life.” The Chevalier Trevor Haynes GCJ added that it was an honour to be part of naval history by laying a wreath at the ceremony.