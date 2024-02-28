Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As reported in the Daily Mail, chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected not to increase funds for the Royal Navy, RAF and British Army on March 6. This is despite tensions remaining high in the Red Sea - where ships are continuing to being targeted by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels - and wars between Israel and Hamas and Ukraine and Russia continuing.

Former defence secretary Ben Wallace, who left his post in August 2023, told the national publication that Britain's military is "hollowed out" and won't be ready if worldwide conflicts escalate. Millions of pounds is expected to be set aside for tax cuts in a bid to grow the economy.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. it is believed that defence spending will not increase in the government's next budget. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Last year, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) was given an £11bn boost - spread over five years. Much of those funds are tied up in long term projects such as the nuclear deterrent and replacing equipment for Ukraine. Mr Wallace said: "We are already tumbling down the tables on defence spending and aid to Ukraine. Reversing 30 years of hollowing-out can't be done in four years."

Former Army commander Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon says not increasing defence spending is "absolute lunacy" and no political party sees defence spending as a vote winner. The Daily Mail reports that defence sources believe the government and the treasury do not believe the MoD will manage its finances sufficiently. Nato allies have been increasing their defence spending in fears that Russia might become more aggressive.