MoD: Jeremy Hunt not expected to raise Royal Navy, RAF and British Army budget spending despite opposition
and live on Freeview channel 276
As reported in the Daily Mail, chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected not to increase funds for the Royal Navy, RAF and British Army on March 6. This is despite tensions remaining high in the Red Sea - where ships are continuing to being targeted by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels - and wars between Israel and Hamas and Ukraine and Russia continuing.
Former defence secretary Ben Wallace, who left his post in August 2023, told the national publication that Britain's military is "hollowed out" and won't be ready if worldwide conflicts escalate. Millions of pounds is expected to be set aside for tax cuts in a bid to grow the economy.
Last year, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) was given an £11bn boost - spread over five years. Much of those funds are tied up in long term projects such as the nuclear deterrent and replacing equipment for Ukraine. Mr Wallace said: "We are already tumbling down the tables on defence spending and aid to Ukraine. Reversing 30 years of hollowing-out can't be done in four years."
Former Army commander Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon says not increasing defence spending is "absolute lunacy" and no political party sees defence spending as a vote winner. The Daily Mail reports that defence sources believe the government and the treasury do not believe the MoD will manage its finances sufficiently. Nato allies have been increasing their defence spending in fears that Russia might become more aggressive.
Nato itself is organising more robust training missions, including Exercise Steadfast Defender. It is Nato's largest operation since The Cold War and involves more than 40 vessels from all 31 allied nations. in 2022, Mr Hunt pledged to increase defence spending to three per cent of GDP by 2028 while campaigning to be the Conservative leader. The government is currently aiming to increase it to 2.5 per cent from just over two per cent.