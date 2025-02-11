A pair of minehunters donated to Ukraine by the Royal Navy sailed into Portsmouth today.

Cherkasy and Chernihiv travelled past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth at around midday (February 11). A pocket of intrigued locals took pictures of the ships as they were greeted and escorted by a pair of tug boats.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) police officers kept a watchful eye on the minehunters as they sailed into the harbour. Cherkasy and Chernihiv, formerly known as HMS Grimsby and HMS Shoreham, were donated to the Ukrainian Navy in April 2024 to clear underwater explosives. The transfer of the vessels was announced to coincide with the launch of the Maritime Capability Coalition, which the UK leads with Norway to provide assistance to the Ukraine’s navy.

The Ukrainian Navy ships Chernihiv and Cherkasy sailing into Portsmouth on February 11, 2025. The former Royal Navy minehunters, HMS Shoreham and HMS Grimsby, were donated to the Ukrainian Navy last year. | The News

Other support given to the Eastern European nation, which is still in a bitterly fought conflict with the invading Russia, includes training, equipment and infrastructure in a bid to secure the Black Sea region. The ships visited Portsmouth under their new guise for the first time last year following a two-day voyage from Scotland. The Royal Navy said at the time that the Sandown-class vessels were to be based in the city as they prepared for upcoming exercises.

They took part in Exercise Sea Breeze 2024, with the Ukrainian Navy joining the Royal Navy and US Navy. The ships were also involved in Exercise Joint Warrior 2023 and Exercise Sea Breeze 2023 in UK waters.

As reported by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in April 2024, the vessels are not able to enter the Black Sea due to the terms of the Montreux Convention. This restricts passage of military vessels through the Bosporus Strait at times of war. Cherkasy and Chernihiv are expected to be an integral capability for Ukraine in the future, allowing the country to defend its coastlines and protect merchant ships by detecting and disabling sea mines.