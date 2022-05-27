Fareham MP and attorney general Suella Braverman has met Ukrainian prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova in London to reiterate the UK’s commitment to bringing Russian war criminals to justice.

The Ukrainian diplomat flew to the capital on Thursday for two days of high-level ministerial discussions with key British officials in a bid to ramp up support for Ukraine, which has already seen the UK provide £1m in legal aid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to right, Alex Chalk, UK's solicitor general, with Ukraine's prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova and Britain's attorney general and Fareham MP, Suella Braverman in London for a visit to discuss how the UK can provide more support to Ukraine to bring Russian war criminals to justice. Photo: Parliament

The visit comes weeks after Mrs Braverman jetted to Ukraine to meet the prosecutor general and follows Wednesday’s launch of the Atrocity Crimes Advisory group, a joint mechanism between the UK, the US and the EU to co-ordinate support for Ukraine in its war crimes investigations.

As part of the latest meeting the attorney general and prosecutor general spoke with deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, to discuss the UK’s support for international accountability efforts, particularly at the International Criminal Court.

SEE ALSO: Two teenagers charged with murder in Hampshire

Mrs Braverman said: ‘Russia’s illegal invasion has brought barbarity to Ukraine and justice must and will be done.

Alex Chalk, centre, UK's solicitor general, with Ukraine's prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova, right, and Britain's attorney general and Fareham MP, Suella Braverman, left, in London for a visit to discuss how the UK can provide more support to Ukraine to bring Russian war criminals to justice. Photo: Parliament

‘It is an honour to host the Ukrainian prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova in London following my visit to Ukraine earlier this month.

‘I am determined that British expertise will help Ukraine uncover the truth and hold those responsible in Putin’s regime to account for their actions.’

The pair also met the minister of state and the prime minister’s special representative on preventing sexual violence in conflict Lord Ahmad to discuss the UK’s wider spectrum of support to Ukraine.

Speaking about her trip to London, the Ukrainian prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova said: ‘It is a great pleasure to be in London, to continue my important dialogue with attorney general Braverman, and meet the deputy prime minister and Lord Ahmad. I, and the people of Ukraine, deeply appreciate the United Kingdom’s support as we search for justice together.’

Ukraine's prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova and Britain's attorney general and Fareham MP, Suella Braverman in London for a visit to discuss how the UK can provide more support to Ukraine to bring Russian war criminals to justice. Photo: Parliament

Mr Raab added: ‘Russian commanders carrying out war crimes should know they cannot act with impunity.