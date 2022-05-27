Fareham MP and attorney general Suella Braverman has met Ukrainian prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova in London to reiterate the UK’s commitment to bringing Russian war criminals to justice.
Read More
The Ukrainian diplomat flew to the capital on Thursday for two days of high-level ministerial discussions with key British officials in a bid to ramp up support for Ukraine, which has already seen the UK provide £1m in legal aid.
The visit comes weeks after Mrs Braverman jetted to Ukraine to meet the prosecutor general and follows Wednesday’s launch of the Atrocity Crimes Advisory group, a joint mechanism between the UK, the US and the EU to co-ordinate support for Ukraine in its war crimes investigations.
As part of the latest meeting the attorney general and prosecutor general spoke with deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, to discuss the UK’s support for international accountability efforts, particularly at the International Criminal Court.
Mrs Braverman said: ‘Russia’s illegal invasion has brought barbarity to Ukraine and justice must and will be done.
‘It is an honour to host the Ukrainian prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova in London following my visit to Ukraine earlier this month.
‘I am determined that British expertise will help Ukraine uncover the truth and hold those responsible in Putin’s regime to account for their actions.’
The pair also met the minister of state and the prime minister’s special representative on preventing sexual violence in conflict Lord Ahmad to discuss the UK’s wider spectrum of support to Ukraine.
Speaking about her trip to London, the Ukrainian prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova said: ‘It is a great pleasure to be in London, to continue my important dialogue with attorney general Braverman, and meet the deputy prime minister and Lord Ahmad. I, and the people of Ukraine, deeply appreciate the United Kingdom’s support as we search for justice together.’
Mr Raab added: ‘Russian commanders carrying out war crimes should know they cannot act with impunity.
‘The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and we have provided £1m and specialist expertise to support the International Criminal Court’s investigation so these war criminals are held to account.’