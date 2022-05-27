Two teenagers, 18 and 17, charged with murder after death of man in his 30s in Basingstoke

TWO teenagers have been charged with murder after a man was pronounced dead in Hampshire.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 27th May 2022, 8:24 am

It is in relation to the death of a man in his 30s.

Last night, Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra, 18, from Milton Close, Basingstoke, has been charged with murder.

The charges come after a man was pronounced dead on Sunday night. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

A 17-year-old boy, from Basingstoke, has also been charged with murder.

He cannot be named for legal reasons.

The charges have been issued after a man was found with serious injuries at a house in Musgrave Close, Basingstoke.

Officers were called to the address 11.14pm, on Sunday night.

The man was later pronounced dead.

Both teenagers will appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today.

Two other 18-year-olds, both from Basingstoke, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have been released under investigation, and police enquiries are ongoing.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers remain at the scene while enquiries continue and people may see an enhanced police presence in the area.’

