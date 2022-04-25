The 36-year-old daredevil from Waterlooville filmed himself base-jumping from the damaged 130ft structure – in the city north of Kyiv where Russia is accused of massacring civilians – with the Ukrainian flag attached to him.

The incredible parachute plunge was all part of an impromptu protest against Vladimir Putin’s murderous invasion of Ukraine, which is now entering its third bloody month, with renewed fighting in the east.

Ex Waterlooville paratrooper John 'The Flying Fish" Bream pictured base-jumping with a Ukrainian flag from the top of a bombed-out apartment block in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

Just two weeks earlier, Bucha was under siege with Russian forces allegedly massacring dozens of civilians.

Speaking about his latest stunt – which was watched by surviving residents of Bucha – John told The News: ‘I think this could be the first base-jump in a warzone ever recorded.

‘We’ve been in Ukraine a month now and have been visiting areas hit hard by artillery because aid vehicles haven’t been able to get there.

‘Bucha is one of the areas we were in that had a Russian massacre. It was awful. The people just felt terrible.

‘We found this building where Russians had gone in like hooligans and smashed it. They had driven through with cars, smashed up people’s houses. These weren’t military targets.

‘So I found this one apartment block, a similar height to my record jump. I jumped off it and and stuck my fingers up to Russia. I gave the Russians a “flying V” and then jumped off.’

The jump took place over the weekend on the holiest day of the year in Ukraine where the people there mark the Orthodox Easter day – with John saying ‘slava Ukraini’ (glory to Ukraine) before leaping.

John pictured after landing from his base-jump in Ukraine

John is part of a group of volunteers, Vans Without Borders, a Portsmouth group organised by Jack Ross who have gone to Ukraine to help deliver food aid for people trapped by the war.

He previously hit the headlines when he broke the world record for a jump without a parachute of 140ft from a helicopter into the water into the Solent in October 2020.

Pal Jack, who has been helping to deliver tin goods, meats and other supplies to Ukrainians, said: ‘John is a great guy and he wanted to highlight the plight of the Ukrainians.’

Since arriving in the country, the team has toured across Ukraine, visiting capital Kyiv and Kharkiv in the west near the Russian border. They are currently close to the northern border with Belarus.

John pictured as his parachute opens after leaping from a bombed-out building in the Ukrainian city of Bucha where two weeks earlier Russian forces had massacred dozens of civilians.

Russia is currently being investigated for war crimes following revelations of mass civilian graves and killings in places like Bucha, with dozens reportedly killed by artillery or machine gun fire.

Reacting to the news, former paratrooper John said: ‘It’s upsetting. The Russians are rolling through women, children, elderly and families – they’re just taking them apart. It’s bullying. It’s sadistic bullying. It’s not right.’

However, John added there were signs of normality returning to parts of Ukraine.

‘Ukrainians are a strong people,’ he said. ‘You can feel the country is starting to get back on its feet. The trams are running, there are more women and children on the streets. There aren’t sirens and alarms going off.’

